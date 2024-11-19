Kidsopolis 3.0: Children’s Day Carnival

Acropolis, India’s leading state-of-the-art mall, celebrated ‘Kidsopolis 3.0’ with great fanfare and revelry. The two-day carnival marked Children’s Day with competitions and fun activities. Over 335 children across Kolkata enthusiastically participated in drawing, dance and quiz competitions, showcasing their creativity and talent.

The drawing contest saw enthusiastic participation, with children bringing their imaginations to life using pencils and colours. At a formal award ceremony, Eleena Banik, an acclaimed painter, presented prizes to the winners.