Kerala Tourism, Malaysia Airlines forge strategic partnership to boost East Asian inbound travel

On April 10, Malaysia Airlines, in collaboration with Kerala Tourism, launched a major initiative to explore the vast East Asian markets as part of the ‘Look East’ campaign. The effort includes a specially curated familiarisation (FAM) trip for tour operators and social media influencers from eight countries, alongside a dedicated B2B meet to foster strategic tourism partnerships.

Inaugurating the ‘B2B Meet’ and ‘FAM Trip’, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas termed the initiative as a strategic step that would ramp up footfall of tourists to Kerala from China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Laos.

“Through the collaboration with Malaysia Airlines, Kerala Tourism is taking a giant leap towards the strategic vision of expanding Kerala’s outreach globally,” the Minister said while addressing the gathering.

Noting that the tie-up is a significant milestone, Riyas said it opened ‘a new direction for Kerala Tourism to explore new markets’.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Panchayat President P Suresh Kumar, Kerala Tourism Secretary Biju K; Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group and Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, were also present.

“Now, we will enjoy increased connectivity to Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand,” the Minister said. The Minister urged the industry leaders and stakeholders to seize the opportunity and welcome more tourists from this region.

Riyas recalled that cutting across party lines, the members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly have unanimously congratulated Kerala Tourism on the initiative. The declaration regarding the strategic partnership between the Government of Kerala and Malaysia Airlines as part of the ‘Look East’ policy was made on the occasion.

Biju K said the ‘Look East’ initiative is not just a marketing drive for the benefit of one side; instead, it has been conceived as a win-win partnership. Tourism stakeholders, including airlines, the hospitality industry, tour operators and service providers are the key partners in this collaborated endeavour.

“This campaign is also a vital step in increasing awareness about Kerala’s diverse offerings in the Asian tourism market. We are launching the campaign by hosting a delegation comprising nearly 75 distinguished guests from eight countries, social media influencers and 40 outbound tour operators from China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Laos,” he explained.

Biju said the delegation will engage with various stakeholders, members of the local community, cultural practitioners and artisans. Besides, the ‘B2B Meet’ was organised to foster collaborations within the tourism sector.

Dersenish Aresandiran said, “Thiruvananthapuram is emerging as a strategic outbound hub and Malaysia Airlines is proud to be the first premium Southeast Asian airline to operate wide-body aircraft to the city. We aim to increase flight frequency to four or five weekly services, eventually moving to daily operations.”

“This is more than a route development - it’s a long-term investment in Kerala’s tourism potential. Through this partnership, we hope to connect Kerala with East Asia, Australia and beyond, showcasing the best of Malaysian hospitality and Kerala’s unique charm,” he added.

He further shared that the airline has brought its top global trade partners to experience Kerala first-hand, further strengthening the potential for increased inbound tourism through Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia Airlines continues to enhance its service offerings, including seamless connectivity, state-of-the-art aircraft, diverse inflight dining and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Sikha Surendran made a detailed presentation on Kerala Tourism, highlighting its unique offerings to tourists.

The ‘Look East’ campaign is part of Kerala Tourism’s initiative with Malaysia Airlines to look beyond the traditional markets of Kerala and tap the emerging tourism markets in East Asia.

‘Kerala Travel Mart Society’ Secretary Swaminathan S and ‘South Kerala Hoteliers Forum’ Secretary General Prasad Manjali also made presentations at the event. Major stakeholders, including tour operators and hoteliers, also attended.