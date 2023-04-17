JW Marriott Goa: The perfect getaway to relaxation

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, made its debut in Goa, India, with the opening of JW Marriott Goa. Set in an unparalleled location along the golden Goan coastline and close to landmark attractions, historic forts, churches and pristine beaches, JW Marriott Goa is the perfect getaway and an embodiment of the JW Marriott principle of mindfulness. With thoughtfully crafted spaces, transformative experiences and sophisticated style, the new hotel is poised to be an oasis of luxury and warm hospitality, empowering guests to focus on feeling revitalised in mind, body and spirit.

“JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury, blending a legacy of extraordinary hospitality with a contemporary commitment to mindfulness and well-being that continues to be a priority for today’s luxury traveler. JW Marriott Goa embodies this modern approach to luxury through its thoughtful design, emphasis on serene spaces and connection to the natural world,” said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the JW Marriott Goa. This opening marks a milestone for Marriott International’s 150th opening in South Asia. It solidifies our commitment in the region and signifies the trust our owners have in us,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

Inspired by the rich culture and traditions of Goa, the 151-room JW Marriott Goa reflects the tranquility and beauty of its surroundings with an architectural narrative featuring local artifacts such as wooden paneling, mother-of-pearl detailing, intricate glassware chandeliers and water fountains that accentuate the natural marble and stone throughout its serene spaces.

JW Marriott Goa features four inviting dining venues to suit all occasions. JW Kitchen is the hotel’s all-day restaurant with a theater-style open kitchen, serving globally inspired cuisine and exquisite local dishes, along with indulgent Sunday brunches and a special children’s selection.

For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel offers holistic treatments at the spa by JW, which features Goa’s first and only Turkish and Moroccan hammams or steam rooms. The hotel’s modern gym, JW Fitness, showcases the latest cardio and weight equipment and a stunning outdoor infinity pool with poolside cabanas where guests can enjoy a relaxing swim and lounge in the warm tropical sunshine.

The hotel offers a total of 18,752 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces, including two well-appointed meeting rooms as well as the splendid 4,607-square-foot Grande Salão, an elegant ballroom with an outdoor terrace and more.

“Guests arriving at JW Marriott Goa step into a luxury oasis, set like a rare jewel in one of India’s finest tropical beach destinations. Our hotel is a haven of tranquility inspired by its natural surroundings, where guests can seek well-being as well as explore all the vibrant attractions of Goa and the genuine hospitality of its people. We look forward to welcoming travelers to discover all that beautiful Goa has to offer,” said Manav Malhotra, General Manager, JW Marriott Goa.