Jharkhand tourism roadshow in Kolkata a mega hit

For most Bengalis, the first glimpse into the charm of the Chota Nagpur Plateau came through the vivid descriptions of acclaimed Bengali author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. He spent part of his life in Ghatsila, a peaceful town in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district.

Over time, Ghatsila became a favourite weekend spot for Bengali travellers, often called ‘changers’ for their love of short trips. It’s also the place where the legendary writer passed away.

Then there’s Tagore Hill in Morabadi, known for its stunning views of sunrise and sunset. As the name suggests, it’s linked to Rabindranath Tagore. It’s said that he used to sit on this hill, enjoying the calm surroundings and many believe that the place inspired some of his well-known works.

Tourists from Bengal have always had a heartfelt appreciation for Jharkhand’s rich cultural heritage and tourism and to further strengthen the bond, the Jharkhand tourism department with FICCI as an industry partner organised a two-day tourism roadshow in Kolkata. This roadshow not only served as a platform for investors and industry stakeholders but also stood as a living testament to the historical, cultural and emotional ties between Jharkhand and Bengal.

“Jharkhand and Bengal are not just neighbours… We are two pages of a shared heritage. From the travels of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to the era of the British Bengal Presidency, our traditions, flavours and values are deeply intertwined. When a tourist from Bengal visits a village in Jharkhand, locals fondly call them ‘changer’. It’s not just a word - it reflects our deep cultural closeness,” said Jharkhand’s Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sudivya Kumar.

Emphasising further, the minister said that out of every 100 tourists visiting Jharkhand, nearly 60 come from West Bengal. On the occasion, the minister, along with officials from the Jharkhand tourism department, held high-level B2G meetings with several groups including ‘Ambuja Neotia’, ‘Polo Towers’, ‘Shriram Ozone’, ‘Peerless Hotels’, ‘Hotel Sonar Bangla’, ‘Conveyor & Ropeway Services’ and ‘Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts’. These meetings led to meaningful dialogues on tourism investment, infrastructure development and partnership opportunities in Jharkhand. He added that under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, tourism development is a top priority and the government is determined to take Jharkhand’s tourism to new heights.

Tourism Secretary Manoj Kumar also delivered a detailed presentation, highlighting investment opportunities in Jharkhand’s tourism sector and the incentives being provided by the state government. He also mentioned that Jharkhand and Bengal are well connected by road, rail and air.

“Jharkhand is very different from other states. Even Rabindranath Tagore was attracted by its weather and many Bengali writers have written about the beauty and nature of Jharkhand,” said Kumar.

Anjali Yadav, IAS, director of tourism cum Managing Director, Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), said that the meet is an important step towards promoting sustainable and responsible tourism in the state.

“For the first two days, we organised a B2C mela for visitors to explore Jharkhand’s tourism packages, food and culture. With its pristine waterfalls, rich heritage, sacred places, green forests and tribal traditions, Jharkhand has great potential for tourism. We believe that strong partnerships between the government and private sector are key to making this happen,” said Yadav. She also said that 42 tour operators and hotel groups from Jharkhand took part in the meet held in Kolkata.