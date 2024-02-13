‘Jawan’ actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya to make her Bengali film debut

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya was one of the power puff girls in Shah Rukh Khan’s gang in the blockbuster ‘Jawan’ and now the Grammy-nominated singer-actor is all set to start shooting for her debut Bengali film from Thursday onwards in Kolkata.

To be directed by Srimanta Sengupta of ‘Abar Bochhor Koori Pore’ fame, the yet-to-be-titled Bengali film also stars Chiranjit Chakraborty and Saurav Das. For the next few weeks, the Delhi-born Bengali will be camping in Kolkata.

It goes without saying that the young actor is excited about her debut Bengali film. “I might be a ‘probashi’ Bengali, but my parents have kept me connected to Bengali culture,” said Sanjeeta.

Not many know that Sanjeeta’s family has a connection with Bengali films. Her father, Sanjay Bhattacharya, acted as a child artiste in ‘Bindur Chheley’ starring Madhabi Mukherjee and Bikas Roy. He also played young Uttam Kumar in ‘Nagar Darpane’. So, it was quite natural that Sanjeeta, too, harboured the dream of acting in a Bengali film.

Soon, the actor will be seen in ‘Adbhut’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ‘The Broken News’ season two. She has also sung for several South films and on International Women’s Day. Her new single ‘Manchala Dil’ from the album ‘Women of The Now’ will be out.