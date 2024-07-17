Javed Akhtar to be felicitated with ‘Neeraj Samman’ award

The 6th continuous ‘Neeraj Kavyanjali’ ceremony, organised under the joint aegis of ‘Press Club of India’, ‘Mahakavi Gopal Das Neeraj Foundation Trust’ and Hindi Academy New Delhi, is going to be held on July 19, 2024, at 7 pm in the premises of Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Like every year, this time the Trust is giving the award of ‘Neeraj Samman 2024’ to the country’s well-known lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Writer/actor Annu Kapoor, film producer Boney Kapoor, film producer Rumi Jafri and Foundation Trust’s patron Upendra Rai will participate in the program. Apart from this, well-known poets of the country, Surendra Sharma, Buddhinath Mishra, Pratap Somvanshi and others, will participate.