Jagdeep Dhankhar launches Yakub Mathew’s ‘Seeking the Infinite’

On March 1, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar launched ‘Seeking the Infinite’, a book authored by Yakub Mathew, Managing Director at ‘Wells Fargo Advisors’, New York.

Speaking at the event, Dhankhar described the book as ‘deeply reflective and visually captivating’, noting that it chronicles a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey undertaken by Mathew and his wife, Shilpa, during the Maha Kumbh Mela - a rare religious congregation held once every 144 years.

Several prominent personalities, including former Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Singh, former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Philip Campose, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal, communications strategist Dilip Cherian and others attended the function.

More than a travelogue, the book weaves together personal insights, spiritual reflections and philosophical inquiry. It combines vivid photographs, intimate narratives and perspectives from fellow travellers, capturing the sacred atmosphere of the Kumbh and its emotional and metaphysical resonance.

As the journey unfolds, the narrative explores enduring questions about identity, consciousness and the purpose of existence. Drawing on contributions from over 50 global thought leaders, including spiritual masters, artists, political figures, entrepreneurs and scholars, the book presents diverse reflections on the idea of the Infinite and the unifying power of the Kumbh Mela.

‘Seeking the Infinite’ underscores themes of shared faith, collective humanity and India’s enduring spiritual legacy, inviting readers to view life itself as an inward pilgrimage toward peace, truth and transcendence.