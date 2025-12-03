ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2025: Showcasing India’s Classical Music Traditions

The ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA), dedicated to promoting and preserving India's classical music heritage for nearly five decades, announces the 54th ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2025, to be held from December 5 to December 7, 2025, at the Academy’s serene lawns in Kolkata. Over the years, the Sammelan has grown into one of the most sought-after classical music festivals in the country, offering audiences an immersive experience of India’s rich melodic heritage.

The 2025 edition brings together an extraordinary galaxy of celebrated Hindustani classical vocalists, instrumental maestros, Carnatic music luminaries, percussion virtuosos and rising stars. Spanning three days - including the festival’s iconic night-long session on December 6 - the Sammelan will present a vibrant tapestry of ragas, talas and stylistic traditions that reflect the depth and diversity of Hindustani classical music.

This year’s festival features some of the most respected names in Hindustani and Carnatic classical music alongside accomplished accompanists and young emerging artistes. The thoughtfully curated programme promises an immersive listening experience for connoisseurs and new audiences alike.

Some of the musical luminaries performing in this year’s ITC Sangeet Sammelan include Parween Sultana, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Ulhas Kashalkar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Subhra Guha, Uday Bhawalkar and Ranjani & Gayatri in vocal, Nayan Ghosh on Tabla; some of the Academy’s extraordinary scholars, such as Kalyan Majumdar in sitar, Pranjal Ghatak on flute and many other stellar musicians.

Saradindu Dutta, Executive Director and Trustee, ITC-SRA said, “‘ITC Sangeet Sammelan’ is not only a celebration of the spirit of Indian classical music but a symbol of continuity of knowledge, discipline and artistic devotion. Each year, we bring together the country’s finest musicians and promising young scholars to honour India’s classical music legacy. The 2025 edition represents ITC’s and the Academy’s enduring commitment to nurturing musical talent, preserving the heritage of Hindustani Classical music and deepening public engagement with Indian classical art forms.”

Venue: The Lawns, ITC Sangeet Research Academy 1, NSC Bose Road, Kolkata-700040