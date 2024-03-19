ITC Hotels announce Storii Rishikesh

In keeping with its focus on the asset-right growth strategy, ITC Hotels announced the signing of Storii Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Located on a hillside, Storii Rishikesh offers breathtaking views of the river from elevated vantage points. Expected to commence operations by 2026, Storii Rishikesh is set to become a scenic retreat in the region.

Nestled within a serene locale just an hour’s drive from Rishikesh, the 55-key property features well-appointed, spacious rooms, including suites with private plunge pools. Additionally, it will offer banquet facilities, multiple dining options and various recreational amenities.