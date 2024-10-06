ISHYA Foundation Marks Three Years of Community Empowerment at ISHYA Utsav 2024

NEW DELHI: The ISHYA Foundation celebrated three years of impactful community work today with the launch of ISHYA Utsav 2024, an event held at the ISHYA Skill Centre in Noida. The foundation, dedicated to uplifting marginalised individuals through education, health, and women empowerment programs, has made significant strides since its inception, impacting over 4,000 lives.



Key initiatives of the foundation, such as Shiksha Se Saksham and Kushal Sakhi, have helped transform the lives of many underprivileged women and children. Shiksha Se Saksham provides non-formal and remedial education to over 150 children, while Kushal Sakhi empowers 30+ women through skill development in crochet and macramé, fostering economic independence. These programs have been developed in partnership with local organisations and NGOs like Yatharth Hospital, extending the foundation’s reach to empower marginalised communities.

The event was a vibrant celebration of these successes, featuring a variety of performances and exhibitions. It began with an introduction to ISHYA’s impactful work, followed by a Ganesh Vandana dance and a children’s theatre performance titled Nav Pankh. The event also showcased handmade items created by women trained under the Kushal Sakhi initiative.

Esteemed guests in attendance included Vandana Tripathi, Additional CEO of Noida Authority, and Surjit Kumar Gupta, Director of Havells India Limited, along with many members of the community who have supported and benefitted from ISHYA’s programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shalini Gupta, Founder of ISHYA Foundation, remarked, “As we celebrate three years of ISHYA Foundation, we are proud to have empowered lives in our communities. Our mission is not just to provide aid but to create lasting, sustainable change, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance. We are seeing a significant impact on the lives of women and children we have supported.”