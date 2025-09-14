Inspiring young minds to dream bigger and create fearlessly

‘Kantell Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.’ proudly unveiled the third book in the much-loved Super ‘Sharkaru’ franchise, ‘The Adventures of Super Sharkaru: The Solar Storm’, at a grand launch hosted by Kunskapsskolan Gurgaon. The event witnessed a full house, with students, parents, faculty and special guests coming together to celebrate the arrival of the latest chapter in the journey of India’s favourite superhero shark.

The event began with a warm welcome, followed by the author’s address to the attendees. The highlight was an interactive moderated session where children from the school asked thought-provoking and imaginative questions, making the discussion lively and engaging.

Speaking at the launch, Kanav Agnihotri, co-creator of ‘The Adventures of Super Sharkaru’ and Founder of ‘Kantell Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.’, shared his vision for ‘Kantell Entertainment’ and his dream of making India a global powerhouse in storytelling and animation.

“‘The Adventures of Super Sharkaru’ isn’t just a story - it’s a vision to build India into a true animation powerhouse and to inspire young minds to dream bigger, create fearlessly and believe in their imagination. With three bestsellers, including ‘The Adventures of Super Sharkaru: The Solar Storm’, which became a pre-order success, I feel proud to be building an Indian IP that resonates with children and families across the world,” said Kanav Agnihotri.

Inderbir Thussu, Head of School, Kunskapsskolan Gurgaon, acknowledged the significance of the launch: “It is a proud moment for Kunskapsskolan Gurgaon to host the launch of ‘The Adventures of Super Sharkaru: The Solar Storm’. This event highlights our commitment to fostering learning and self-expression as an art, encouraging students to explore their creativity, ask insightful questions and develop their unique voices. Through personalised education and nurturing their innate curiosity, we aim to inspire young minds to dream big, master challenges and become confident contributors to a rapidly evolving world.”

The event concluded with book signings, photo opportunities and an overwhelming sense of excitement as children left with not only copies of the book but also the spark of imagination that Kanav hopes to ignite through Super Sharkaru. Many students could be seen animatedly discussing their favourite characters and moments from the series, a clear reflection of how deeply the franchise has connected with young readers.

The book is now available on ‘Amazon India’ and will also reach young readers directly through workshops in schools.