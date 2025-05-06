Influence of Colours Through Destiny Numbers

Most of us, when it comes to success, ask ourselves how to boost our luck, how to improve our fortune and how to easily head toward our goal. Of course, hard work, determination and tenacity are prerequisites for success, but there is something specific and distinctly potent about being aware of the energies at play around us. Many are interested in numerology, a method that says the synergy of our date of birth and ruling planet can affect the course of our lives. Knowing about colours can help us make better decisions in our personal and professional lives as per our energies and what colours can lead us to bad luck.

In this article, we’ll look at how our ‘Destiny Number’ - the number connected to our birthdates - influence our good and bad colours.

A ‘Destiny Number’ is what we get from our birthdates. It’s thought to be the most powerful number in our numerology charts. A ‘Driver Number’ links up with a specific planet and affects several areas of our lives including career, health and relationship, and even determines what colours will help or work against us.

Driver Number 1 (The Sun): If our date of birth is the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th, then our ruling planet is the Sun. It embodies themes around energy, vitality and leadership. So, one should wear and surround themselves with warm and vibrant colours like red, orange and yellow. These colours reflect vibrance and strength which hit very well with our natural leadership skills. But here’s an important caveat: no black colour. The Sun is in opposition to Saturn, who is the ruler of the black colour. This opposition puts them in conflict between struggle and fortune and they become like the famous tragedy of the ‘Titanic’, which sank through the opposing forces of Saturn and the Sun. To maintain our energies, balance and success trajectories, we must avoid black shades.

Driver Number 2 (The Moon): If one’s birthday falls on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th, then their governing planet is the Moon. The Moon influences how we feel, our psychic abilities and our adaptability. Wearing colours such as white or off-white (indicators of purity and serenity) will allow them to access the emotional intelligence that connects them well with others. As essential as the unlucky colors, they must also avoid black. As Saturn had no dealings with the Moon, wearing black brings ill fate and unbalance of mind. To balance this energy scientifically, one can worship Lord Shiva and offer raw milk or water to ‘Shivlinga’.

Driver Number 3 (Jupiter): If our birthday falls on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th, then our ruling planet is Jupiter (abundance, wisdom and expansion). The colour that strikes our energies the most is yellow, a colour of brightness that represents joy and wisdom. The lemon yellow shade is ultra-potent for such people as it helps to increase confidence and bring attention. However, avoid white. Venus rules white, but Venus is at odds with Jupiter. Wearing this colour blocks them from possibly growing and reaching their maximum potential. A saffron ‘tilak’ and yellow thread are suggested to bring positivity and upliftment. Also, they shouldn’t donate the white items, especially on Fridays.

Driver Number 4 (Rahu): If an individual’s birthday falls on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st, Rahu is their ruling planet. This planet is generally considered to be the planet of metamorphosis, chaos and the unconventional. Rahu’s energy corresponds to gray colour, but they may use green as well (the colour of his ally, Mercury). Green is associated with growth, intelligence and balance. Avoid black. Feeding bread soaked in milk to dogs is the best cure. It assists such people to expand and channel good vibes. As with the others, steer clear of Saturnian remedies - the exact opposite of what we need during Saturn transit - as one will only incur more struggles and difficulties.

Driver Number 5 (Mercury): One’s ruling planet is Mercury, the planet of communication, intellect and adaptability if they were born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd. They have special luck with the green colour. It symbolises growth, harmony and new beginnings, which make it a perfect fit for their intellectual and creative activities. Avoid black colour. There are no major enemies for this number, so any remedy related to the Sun or Venus will also be effective. Stay away from Saturn-related remedies as they are known to block the way of communication and shackle creativity.

Driver Number 6 (Venus): Those born on the 6th, 15th or 24th fall under the influence of Venus, the planet of beauty, love and harmony. White colour is the most favourable for them as it indicates purity and peace. This trend will bring love and creativity into their lives. But with black and yellow, beware. Jupiter governs the colour yellow, which is incompatible with Venus. To improve their fortune, they must give away white things (flour, rice, milk or clothes). Except for things related to the planet Jupiter as it will become the cause of their failure.

Driver Number 7 (Ketu): Ketu is the ruling planet of those whose date of birth is 7th, 16th or 25th. This planet is a spirit of mystery and spirituality and is responsible for giving humans the thirst to reach higher knowledge and enlightenment. The best colour for them would be gray and white for a perfect mix of mystery and purity. Avoid black colour. Feed the dogs milk and bread as this is an easy and powerful remedy balancing the spiritual forces. Getting involved with Saturn remedies can disturb their inner peace and spiritual progression, so avoid them.

Driver Number 8 (Saturn): Their ruling planet is Saturn - connected to discipline, responsibility and hardship - if they were born on the 8th, 17th or 26th. Yellow or white colours bring them the most benefit, which works to soften that steep energy of Saturn and enable success through diligence and endurance. For such people, the cure is to worship Lord Shani and visit his temples and give food to the poor people on Saturdays. Refrain from black and red, since these colours can enhance negative energy. Use lighter colours such as yellow and white to balance things out.

Driver Number 9 (Mars): Mars is the ruling planet for those born on the 9th, 18th or 27th. It is the planet of action, courage and energy. So, red and orange are the best colours for such people. These vivid shades represent power, ambition and the will to win. However, they must not choose black and gray. These colours are out of sync with Mars’ energetic essence. The remedy for them is to worship Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays, visit his temples or read the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. This can help them direct their energies for productivity and success.

Thus, adding the proper colours must be incorporated into our lives based on our ‘Driver Number’ as it can help us align with the energy of the universe. What we wear, surround ourselves with and what we eat profoundly influences our success.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)