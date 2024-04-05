Indulge in Thai flavours at JW Marriott curated by ‘Spicy Rika’

‘Spicy Rika’ was once a secret among Delhi’s rich and famous who knew this is where authentic Thai food lives. JW Marriott New Delhi has succeeded in taking celebrity chef and founder Rekha Arora out of her cloud kitchen and into the grand kitchens of ‘K3 - New Delhi’s Food Theatre’ to prepare and curate a celebration menu to mark three years of ‘Spicy Rika’.

On offer will be an à la carte menu as well as a buffet option for those wanting to try every authentic Thai dish on offer - a few highlights being the classics like zesty ‘Tom Yum Soup’, ‘Pad Thai’, ‘Gaeng Daeng’ - or red curry, Pad Siew noodles and a few creations to be unveiled also at ‘K3’. Lemongrass margaritas and Thai herb-infused cocktails promise to add to the experience.

Born and brought up in Bangkok, Chef Rekha’s journey with ‘Spicy Rika’ has been deeply personal and built around simple maxims of ‘ingredients of distinction’ and ‘authenticity without compromise’.