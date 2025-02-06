Indulge In Romance: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Imperial

This Valentine’s Day, The Atrium invites all to a delightful prelude to love with The Imperial’s enchanting ‘Be My Valentine’ Chocolate and Cake Buffet, running from February 11 to February 14 for a celebration filled with love, sweetness and pampering. This exquisite event promises to tantalise everyone’s taste and set the mood for romance.

Join the hotel for a sumptuous buffet featuring an array of decadent chocolates and exquisite cakes, perfect for sharing with that special someone. Whether celebrating a new romance or cherishing a long-standing love, The Imperial’s spread offers a sweet escape that will leave one and their loved ones swooning. Reservations are recommended to ensure a delightful experience.

The buffet will be available from 3 pm to 6 pm with the price range of Rs 2650 + taxes per person. For reservations, call 011-41116630 or contact us at [email protected].

On February 14, the celebration reaches a crescendo with complimentary Valentine’s desserts for all diners. Each lady will receive a beautiful long-stem rose, adding a touch of elegance to this memorable day. It’s the hotel’s way of expressing appreciation for all the wonderful women who grace the hotel’s dining experience.

Valentine’s dinner menu at San Gimignano is priced at Rs 9,500 + taxes per person.

For those looking to elevate their experience further, people are invited to indulge in luxurious gifting at the iconic Imperial Spa, where one can treat themselves or their loved ones to a range of rejuvenating treatments designed to relax and revitalise, making this Valentine’s a truly unforgettable experience.

Contact The Imperial Spa at 011-41116210/11 for more details or write to [email protected].