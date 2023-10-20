Indulge in Durga Puja feast at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

It’s that time of the year when one can take a break from their diet without guilt. If people don’t, they will miss out on all the delicious and lavish treats. Durga Puja is all about savouring the finest Bengali cuisine and this is when hotels serve up their most sumptuous and elaborate spreads. Alfresco, the fine dining establishment at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, offers a mouthwatering array of dishes, from ‘Mangshor Koraisutir Singara’, ‘Dhakai Soya’ and ‘Shammi Kebab’ to ‘Chanar Chop’, ‘Dinajpurer Murgi Sukha’, ‘English Bajarer Kacha Lonka Die Mangsher Ghee Roast’ and ‘Grilled Fish with Sage Butter Sauce’.

Whatever people desire, Alfresco has it covered. Until October 23, their ‘Mahabhoj’, a festive indulgence, boasts an extensive Bengali menu that celebrates the flavours of the season. This special menu has been thoughtfully curated by award-winning celebrity chef Madhumita Mohanta.

A great deal of research was dedicated to creating the menu. Chef Madhumita focused on reviving obscure recipes from both ‘epar Bangla’ and ‘opar Bangla’, with the goal of reintroducing these lesser-known culinary delights. Some of the most talked-about dishes include ‘Bogra Nawab Barir Mete Kheemar Chorchori Pulao’ and ‘Jhinge Chingrir Monohora’. While Bengalis love their non-vegetarian options, Chef Madhumita has also put extra effort into the vegetarian section, offering promising items like ‘Panchmesali Torkari’, ‘Chal Kumror Dhoka’, ‘Chana Bhapa’ and ‘Bo Barrack er Phoolkopir Roast’. The menu also features crab and a variety of fish delicacies.

No puja meal in Bengal is complete without sweets and the dessert counter at Alfresco is sure to leave one craving more. They offer a wide variety, from ‘Malai Chumchum’ and ‘Chenar Dudh Puli’ to ‘Nolen Gurer Soufflé’, ‘Hazelnut Kataif’ and ‘Nutella Chocolate Crepe’. What makes ‘Mahabhoj’ at Alfresco special is its diverse food stations, satisfying food enthusiasts with options like a pasta station, ‘New Market Chat Galli’, ‘Pani Poori Counter’, Pav Bhaji Station, Vada Pav Chat, Dahi Vada and a Live Dessert Counter with treats like Bangladeshi ‘Falooda’ and Sneaker Doodle Mug Cake. Another highlight is the ‘Khaja Goja Dokan’, offering delicious ‘Kheerer Khaja’, ‘Gurer Khaja’, ‘Kesor Goja’ and more. They also have a special pickle counter with ‘Chaltar Achar’, ‘Chal Kumror Morobba’ and ‘Kathaler Achar’, as well as a ‘raita’ bar.

For those who are not in the mood for Bengali cuisine, another delightful option is to visit Wilson’s at the hotel. Here, people can dig into the exquisite flavours of Thailand, where Chef Suriya skillfully transports them to the vibrant streets of Thailand. Open until October 23, one will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious and authentic curries and salads.