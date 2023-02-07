Indulge in decadent menus through Club Marriott South Asia mobile app

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels (MBOW), Marriott International’s online food delivery program, is integrated with the Club Marriott South Asia app and the ‘Club Marriott’ website. ‘Club Marriott’ is Marriott’s dining membership program in Asia Pacific, providing valued members with a variety of services and accommodation benefits at over 80 hotels across the region. In addition to providing real-time table reservations, with this new service extension, guests and members can now indulge in decadent menus from award-winning restaurants through the app or the website.

Through the app and the website, customers can instantly order their meals, opt for an easy takeaway or gift a meal to their loved ones, customised to their taste and preference. Design-led, with an easy and intuitive user interface, the app also comes with the added benefit of Marriott’s food pairing recommendations. The curated menus will feature a wide variety of dishes, including appetizers, entrees, vegan-friendly specials and sinful desserts handcrafted by Marriott’s expert chefs. ‘Club Marriott’ members will be entitled to ongoing benefits for the services provided.

Ranju Alex, area vice president for South Asia at Marriott International, said, “At Marriott International, we constantly push innovations across the board to enhance guest experiences with our elevated offerings. Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels, our online food delivery programme, has witnessed significant success since its inception. Integrating this service into the Club Marriott South Asia app widens and extends our diverse F&B portfolio to our guests, giving them the luxury of experiencing a wholesome, luxe home dining experience with comfort and ease.”

Leading TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who announced this integration at a pop-up launch event in Delhi, NCR, said, “As a brand, Marriott International has always stood out with its innovative food and beverage concepts. Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels is an extension of their culinary repertoire.”