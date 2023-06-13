Indulge in a wide array of dim sums at Zen, The Park

Dim sum means to ‘touch the heart’ and ‘Zen’, the oriental specialty restaurant at The Park, Kolkata, is celebrating the dish with a one-of-a-kind dim sum festival till June 25, which is sure to satiate every food lover’s taste bud and please their foodie soul.

The chefs have curated an extravagant menu, which will leave food lovers spoilt for choice. The dim sum experience has a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings and the menu helps one ride through different flavours that start with steamed to poach, soup in dim sum, dim sum in soup, baos, fried puffs and finally desserts.

If one is in Kolkata and looking for steamy and scrumptious dim sums, then they can head to ‘Zen’ and prepare to indulge in a generous blend of flavours, expertly crafted fillings and of course, the tempting presentation.

Timings: Closed on Monday. Open for the rest of the week only for dinner. Open for lunch only on weekends

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 plus taxes without alcohol