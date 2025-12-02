India’s Textile Heritage Comes Alive at ‘Sootdhara’ Expo in Delhi

Special handloom expo ‘Sootdhara: Flowing Essence of Threads’ has begun at Handloom Haat, Janpath, bringing together India’s rich handloom traditions under one roof. Organised by the National Design Centre with the support of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, the eight-day exhibition aims to promote artisans and showcase the country’s diverse weaving heritage.

Visitors can explore a wide array of handloom products, including silks, cotton sarees, suit-dupatta sets, shawls, stoles, bedsheets, home furnishings, dhotis, kurtas and rugs. The display features regional craftsmanship from across India - from the fine looms of the Northeast and Southern silk traditions to Kashmiri tweeds, North Indian cotton fabrics and vibrant patterns of Western India.

More than 75 participants, including individual weavers, self-help groups and cooperatives, are exhibiting their creations. The expo provides visitors the opportunity to engage directly with weavers, learn about weaving processes and understand traditional design techniques.

Participating states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, offering visitors a glimpse of India’s vast and varied weaving traditions.

The event aims to give weavers wider visibility, connect them with national and international buyers, and boost the handloom sector. Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm until December 8, the expo has already attracted considerable attention on its opening day, with expectations of higher footfall in the coming days.

What: Special Handloom Expo: ‘Sootdhara: Flowing Essence of Threads’

When: Till December 8, 2025

Time: 11 am - 8 pm

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Access to Venue: Nearest Metro: Janpath Metro Station (Gate No. 2), nearby Janpath market area