Indian voices take climate justice to Cannes

Two remarkable Indian women are taking a bold step onto the global stage, not just in style, but in solidarity. Juhi Vyas (Mrs. Globe - People’s Choice 2023’) and Mohini Sharma, Founder of ‘Mrs. India Inc.’ have partnered with ‘Greenpeace India’ and ‘Greenpeace South Asia’ as public advocates to highlight the climate and ocean crises during their red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Cannes is often seen as the pinnacle of fashion and luxury, a celebration of couture, cinema and celebrity. But Juhi and Mohini are choosing to flip that script. Instead of turning the spotlight onto themselves, they are turning it toward the planet. Their bold choice to use this global stage to talk about heatwaves, climate injustice, plastic pollution and ocean destruction reflects a rare kind of beauty, one that’s rooted in courage, compassion and conviction.

On May 20, the world will see not just haute couture, but hard truths. The two women will wear purpose-driven gowns designed to carry strong environmental messages, each reflecting a campaign Greenpeace is championing in South Asia.

Juhi Vyas will wear a dress symbolizing a burning Earth, bringing attention to record-breaking heatwaves, rising climate inequality and the urgent need to hold polluters accountable.

Mohini Sharma’s gown is inspired by melting glaciers and oceanic blues, calling for stronger ocean protection, an end to plastic pollution and the ratification of the High Seas Treaty, a crucial global agreement to safeguard marine biodiversity beyond national borders.

“This isn’t just a dress. It’s a story of heatwaves scorching our cities, of people suffering silently, of polluters who must be held to account. I chose to wear the crisis because too many people live it every day. As a mother, I feel an even deeper responsibility to protect the Earth for the next generation. If we have the privilege of a voice, we must use it to raise awareness and demand change ahead of her appearance at Cannes,” said Juhi.

Mohini added, “When I walk the red carpet, I want people to think about the oceans. About how plastic waste, deep-sea destruction and warming waters are threatening marine life. My gown carries the hope that we can protect what’s still left and a reminder that the time to act is now.”

Through this collaboration, ‘Greenpeace India’ aims to bring climate justice, plastic pollution and ocean protection into mainstream cultural conversations and Cannes, with its global reach, offers the perfect platform.

“We are proud to have Juhi and Mohini stand with us as public advocates. Their courage to use a moment like Cannes to speak truth to power is inspiring. Climate and ocean justice need champions from every walk of life - and that includes artists, pageant winners and cultural influencers,” said Binu Jacob, Executive Director of ‘Greenpeace India’.

Both Juhi and Mohini are passionate about social impact and environmental causes. Their collaboration with ‘Greenpeace’ signals a growing movement where fashion meets activism and where red carpets can carry the weight of urgent global demands.

In a world obsessed with appearances, Juhi and Mohini remind us that real beauty lies in standing up for others and for our planet.