Indian Art Festival: Nurturing the burgeoning art scene

‘Indian Art Festival’ is all set to make a triumphant return to the heart of Delhi, from November 2 to November 5, 2023, at the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg, New Delhi, from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm daily. This highly anticipated event stands as a dedicated platform for promoting upcoming artists, distinguishing itself as the only art festival of its kind in the region.

Featuring an impressive lineup, the festival promises to captivate art enthusiasts with a mesmerising display of over 3,500 masterpieces created by 400 talented artists and showcased across 100 vibrant booths. Notably, the event will offer live musical performances, captivating live painting demonstrations and a delightful food court for visitors to enjoy.

‘Immersive Artistic Experiences’ await attendees as the festival unfolds a rich tapestry of cultural showcases, fusion shows, enthralling film screenings and the notable presentation of the film ‘The Eternal Canvas - 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art’, tracing the evolution of India’s rich artistic heritage from ancient times to the present day.

The upcoming edition in New Delhi marks not only the 8th instalment in the capital but also the 25th milestone edition across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, solidifying its role in nurturing the burgeoning art scene in the country.

Rajendra Patil, the visionary founder-director of the India Art Festival and President of the esteemed Bombay Art Society highlighted the festival’s mission, emphasising the commitment to provide a launchpad for emerging artists and mid-level galleries, facilitating their access to a wider audience.

The festival will be graced by the participation of distinguished artists and musicians, including renowned figures such as Pandit Satish Vyas on santoor, S Akash on flute and others, enriching the cultural experience for all attendees. The event will also host a diverse range of art galleries, each contributing a unique perspective to the contemporary art scene.