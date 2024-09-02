India Pioneers Integration of Traditional Healing and Modern Medicine in Wound Care

Ahmedabad: As the world continues to advance in science and technology, the merging of traditional healing practices with modern medicine is gaining momentum, and India, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse history, is at the forefront of this movement. In 2023, the Human Biosciences factory in Ahmedabad introduced tissue-regenerating collagen products to address India's wound care needs, marking a significant moment where ancient practices meet contemporary biotechnological advancements.



"Using collagen products in combination with traditional practices for healing wounded skin has the potential to change many people's lives," said Rohan Jain, President of Human BioSciences. "HBS is dedicated to expanding into more locations across India to ensure healthcare professionals can implement advanced care for the masses who suffer from slow-healing wounds."



India's deep-rooted healing traditions, such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and other indigenous systems, provide a holistic approach to health that complements the latest innovations in bioengineering. Dr Ananya Sharma, a prominent Ayurvedic practitioner, explained, "Ayurveda views wounds not just as physical injuries but as imbalances in the body's doshas, or life forces. Through a tailored combination of herbs, oils, and therapies, Ayurveda aims to restore balance and accelerate the healing process."



In contrast, modern medicine emphasises evidence-based practices, utilising advanced dressings, antibiotics, surgical interventions, and a comprehensive understanding of the physiological processes involved in wound healing. The focus is on rapid recovery and minimising complications such as infections.



"Experts are increasingly advocating for a synergistic approach to wound care that combines the strengths of traditional healing practices and modern medicine," noted Dr Manoj Jain, founder of Human BioSciences. "As a family with roots in Meerut, India, our healing customs have long embraced both traditional and modern methods."



Research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) underscores the effectiveness of integrating traditional methods with modern medical interventions. Studies on herbal formulations, including turmeric-based creams and neem-infused dressings, have shown promising results in promoting wound healing, reducing inflammation, and providing antimicrobial benefits. Natural collagen-based products that support tissue regeneration can be used alongside topical treatments on most open wounds. Additionally, holistic practices like yoga, meditation, and mindfulness can enhance healing by stimulating the lymphatic and immune systems through movement and breathwork.

