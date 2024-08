Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan and India International Centre will celebrate Janmashtami on August 26, 2024. The event will see Dr Uma Sharma and her disciples perform a dance set on Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha in Kathak and ‘Brij-Raas’ style.

At 6:30 pm, the event will take place with the music of Late Pandit Jwala Prasad and dance choreography by Dr Uma Sharma.