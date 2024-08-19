India at Toronto International Film Festival 2024: The big leap forward

As we draw nearer to the month of September, cinephiles across the globe will crisscross the Atlantic to focus on the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) from September 5 to September 15, 2024. TIFF has long been a crucial platform for global cinema and India’s participation has consistently showcased the country’s dynamic and diverse storytelling. As TIFF 2024 unfolds, India’s creative power is set to shine brightly, with a special focus on positioning the country as a hub for talent, content and entertainment. This year’s edition promises to be a milestone, not only in terms of the films being showcased but also in how it paves the way for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024.

India’s presence at TIFF 2024 is marked by a selection of six films in the official lineup, each reflecting the country’s rich cinematic diversity. The films range from poignant dramas to bold narratives that push the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Among the highlights is ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, a film that captures the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon. The film explores the intersection of filmmaking and friendships, offering a touching portrayal of passion and creativity in the face of adversity.

In addition to ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, the lineup includes ‘Dear Jassi’ by Tarsem Singh Dhandhwar, a deeply personal film that delves into the complexities of familial bonds; ‘Kill’ directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, a thrilling exploration of power dynamics; ‘Thank You For Coming’ by Karan Boolani, which offers a fresh take on modern relationships; ‘Lost Ladies’ by Kiran Rao, a narrative about the resilience of women in the face of societal norms; ‘Sthal/A Match’ directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, a tale of tradition and change in rural India and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ by Anand Patwardhan, a documentary that reflects on the idea of global unity. Additionally, ‘Dil Hai Gray’, directed by Susi Ganesan, will be screened in the market section, further extending India’s cinematic reach at the festival.

This year, India’s participation is not just about showcasing films but also about promoting the country as a prime destination for global filmmaking. A special spotlight session titled ‘Come, Make a Film in India’ will highlight India’s film policies and the forthcoming single-window arrangement designed to ease the filming process for international filmmakers. This initiative reflects India’s growing ambition to position itself as a major player in the global film industry.

India’s remarkable success at the 77th Cannes Film Festival has set a precedent for how the country can leverage international platforms like TIFF to further its cinematic influence. At Cannes, India’s vibrant culture, storytelling prowess and filmmaking expertise were celebrated globally, sending a strong message about the country’s capability to be a leader in the global film industry. This success serves as a blueprint for India’s approach to TIFF and other international festivals, where the country can showcase not only its films but also its potential as a world-class film production destination.

The echoes of India’s presence at Cannes resonate strongly as the country steps into TIFF 2024. The Cannes’ success demonstrated how international exposure could be harnessed to strengthen India’s film industry and attract foreign filmmakers. By offering robust incentives such as tax breaks and the ‘Shoot in India’ initiative, the Indian government can make the country an attractive location for international productions. These incentives, coupled with India’s rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes, provide a unique value proposition for filmmakers looking for new and compelling settings for their projects.

India’s diverse locations, coupled with its rich cultural heritage, offer a wealth of opportunities for filmmakers. From the snow-capped Himalayas to the vibrant streets of Mumbai, the country’s landscape provides a variety of backdrops that can enhance any cinematic narrative. The Indian government’s ‘Shoot in India’ initiative, which offers tax incentives and simplified procedures for foreign filmmakers, is a significant step in promoting India as a preferred destination for international film projects. This initiative not only fosters cultural exchange but also stimulates local economies through job creation and tourism.

Moreover, India can break the stereotypes often associated with its portrayal in global cinema. By encouraging international filmmakers to explore stories that go beyond the typical tropes, India can showcase its multifaceted society, which blends tradition with modernity. A well-structured framework that includes collaboration between Indian and foreign filmmakers, investment in state-of-the-art film infrastructure and the promotion of India’s cinematic expertise can position the country as a global filmmaking hub.

The influence of India’s presence at international festivals like Cannes and TIFF can significantly impact the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2024. IFFI can draw inspiration from these festivals to enhance its own global appeal. The success of Indian cinema on the world stage at Cannes and TIFF sends ripples that can be felt at IFFI, making it a prime opportunity for India to further solidify its status as a key player in the global film industry.

IFFI offers a dedicated space for international filmmakers to not only showcase their films but also explore the possibilities of shooting their next projects in India. By providing platforms for collaboration and showcasing India’s capabilities in film production, IFFI can become a conduit for cross-cultural exchanges and international partnerships. The vibrant culture of India reflected in its music, dance and art, can add a unique flavour to the festival, making it an unforgettable experience for participants and audiences alike.

India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage is a significant draw for filmmakers worldwide. This cultural vibrancy, which has been showcased effectively at Cannes and in the offing at TIFF, can be further amplified at IFFI. The festival can serve as a window into the soul of India, offering a rich collage of experiences that highlight the country’s diversity. From traditional folk performances to contemporary art exhibitions, IFFI can be a celebration of India’s cultural wealth, providing filmmakers with a deeper understanding of the country’s artistic heritage.

By embracing the lessons learned from Cannes and TIFF, IFFI should position itself as a festival that not only celebrates Indian cinema but also fosters global cinematic discourse. The synergy between these international platforms and IFFI can create a powerful momentum for India’s film industry, paving the way for more collaborations, more diverse storytelling and a more robust presence in the global film landscape.

As India makes its mark at TIFF 2024, the festival offers a valuable platform for showcasing the country’s cinematic talent and promoting it as a premier destination for filmmaking. By leveraging the success at Cannes, implementing the ‘Shoot in India’ initiative and breaking stereotypes, India can attract a new wave of international filmmakers. The influence of TIFF on IFFI can create a vibrant space for cultural exchange, where India’s rich heritage and modern capabilities are on full display. This approach will not only enhance the global stature of Indian cinema but also contribute to the country's cultural and economic growth.

Chaitanya K. Prasad is the Former Additional DG, DFF and Festival Director of IFFI (Views are personal). Inputs have been provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan