Uttaran, a social welfare association, inaugurated in Bengaluru, promoting unity and social welfare

New Delhi: Uttaran is an association dedicated to fostering unity and social welfare, embracing the motto “Sarba Jana Samanvay,” which translated to “Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or origin, we could join hands and do good for society.” This guiding principle underscored Uttaran’s commitment to inclusivity and collective progress.

The inauguration of Uttaran took place on February 2, 2025 (Sunday) at Bangalore, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, also known as Vasant Panchami. This festival, dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology, was celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, typically falling in late January or February.

The inaugural event was held at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Saraswati Puja commenced at 12:00 PM, followed by Pushpanjali at 12:30 PM and the “Hatekhori” ceremonies. A traditional “Mahabhog” was served to all attendees thereafter. There were a gathering of more than 500 devotees.

In the evening at 7 PM, a cultural program showcased the talents of children & special kids from the Parikrama Humanity Foundation, highlighting their artistic skills. The young buddies from Parikrama decorated the entire arena where Uttaran conducted the puja and cultural program. The event also featured performances by singing sensation Sunil Koshi, the Padskshep Theatre Group, and duet acts by Priyam and Susmita.

There were dignitaries from various sectors. Dr. Sai Kaustav DashGupta - notional Awardee & UN SDG advocate was the Guest of Honor , ADGP Karnataka Police - Mr. Soumendu Mukherjee , IPS , Ms. Sukla Bose founder of Parikrama Humanity Foundation were some of them .

Looking ahead, Uttaran planned to organize various activities focused on social reform and community welfare. The association aimed to celebrate festivals, host family events, and foster community bonds through diverse initiatives.