In search of love and creativity

Subrat Dutta, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance as thug Sukhen in Subrat Sen’s latest film ‘Samaresh Basu’r Projapoti’, will be seen in director Shuvro Roy’s Hindi film ‘Flowers of the Mountain’.

In the film, which also stars Jaya Seal Ghosh and Debashish Mondal, Dutta plays a painter who is on a journey to find his love and creativity in nature. According to the director, ‘Flowers of the Mountain’ is based on three short stories.

“It’s an Inspirational movie of love and art. I hope the audience will love this movie and find a new meaning of love and art,” said Roy.