'In raahon mein' from 'The Archies' is the perfect song for a feel-good day

Arijit Singh’s magical voice has the power to turn any song into something extraordinary, making it sound absolutely enchanting in a film. So, it wasn’t a surprise when director Zoya Akhtar roped in one of the most gifted singers of the Indian music industry to croon for her new film, ‘The Archies’. Titled ‘In raahon mein’, Arijit’s song is a lively number with the tunes of the 1960s.

Written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song offers a refreshing vibe showcasing Arijit’s unique range as a musician and promising listeners a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Meanwhile, it was only recently when Arijit performed ‘In raahon mein’ in Dubai that the fans got a sneak peek of the song.

“Arijit Singh brings a song to life in a way that is unique to him. I am so excited that we have finally collaborated on this album and that he is a part of ‘The Archies’,” said Zoya.

Meanwhile, the singer, too, had a great time working on the song. “Collaborating with Zoya Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Javed Akhtar was, yet again, a great experience. The song has a little bit of each one of us in it and I hope audiences will like it,” said Arijit.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, ‘The Archies’ has already garnered major buzz and will premiere on ‘Netflix’ worldwide on December 7, 2023.