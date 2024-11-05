Importance of wristwatch in numerology

Wristwatch analysis is an amazing science to know about a person’s mindset, personality, character and many other things about health wealth and relationships by just looking at our wristwatches. They impact different life spheres. By knowing how to wear the right kind of watch, we can attract prosperity, positivity and abundance in life.

Little things often have a huge impact on our lives, but most of the time we don’t even know about them. Even the wristwatches that we wear can speak volumes about our personalities, health, wealth and relationships.

Importance of wearing wristwatches

• Personal identity: Wristwatches have been integral to personal identities throughout history as they reflect one’s style, taste and personality. Our service recognises the importance of selecting a watch that resonates with our unique identities.

• Success timeline: By acknowledging the ancient universal principle of balancing everything with time, our service understands that wearing the right watch can positively impact the timeline of our successes.

• Expert analysis: We must position our services as leaders in wristwatch analysis. This expertise is rooted in a deep understanding of both modern trends and timeless principles.

Which hand to wear our watches on: The placement of our wristwatches is significant, as it connects to our dominant hand and brain. Research suggests the left side is linked to emotion and the right side is for logic. Wearing our watch on the left may enhance connections with women, thus blending emotion with outcomes’ consideration. The right side, associated with action, might ease interactions with men, thus staying work-focused. Some wear watches on either wrist, indicating a blend of energies. Historically, left wristwatches were common for practicality. Deliberately choosing a wrist could subtly influence our personalities. If anyone faces interpersonal struggles, men must try the right wrist and the left is for women. If changes aren’t evident, people should consider buying a new watch.

How the watch dial shapes reflect personalities

• Circle: Values simplicity, organisation and timelessness. They may be idealistic and punctual but can have unrealistic expectations.

• Square: Prefers structure and precision. Strives for self-improvement with a balanced perspective.

• Rectangular (Vertical): Attracted to action and quick results but may struggle with long-term commitments.

• Rectangular (Horizontal): Laid-back and focuses on tasks sequentially. Fosters strong relationships and work ethic.

• Rounded Rectangle: Combines determination with adaptability. Shows empathy and dedication.

• Oval (Vertical): Active and achievement-oriented with a potential for self-centeredness.

• Oval (Horizontal): Caring and protective, with a slightly dominant side. Often talented in athletics.

• Hexagon (Vertical): Logical and decisive. Gifted in certain areas but may seem emotionally distant.

• Hexagon (Horizontal): Emotionally attuned. Values open communication and strong bonds and success in business and relationships.

• Octagon: Versatile with many talents. Highly respected but may experience internal stress due to wide-ranging responsibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

• What are the numerological benefits of wearing a watch: Wearing a watch promotes positivity, helps us focus on our goals and creates the environment to understand everything better.

• Can we wear someone else’s wristwatch: If we’re borrowing someone else’s wristwatch and they are going through a bad phase with that watch, it will get transferred to us.

• Which hand should we wear a watch to increase its benefits: Wearing a watch in the right hand is beneficial numerologically, but it depends on the person. It’s advisable to wear the wristwatch on our dominant hand to increase the benefits.

• Is there any superstition or belief related to the watch: It’s said that the watch can transfer our bad luck to the other person taking the watch.

• How can we choose the right shape of a wristwatch according to numerology for ourselves: We can see what type of nature and behaviour we want to have more influence on us as per our date of birth. This will help us understand which watch shapes are better for ourselves.

• Should we prefer customised colours for the wristwatches: We can wear watches in customised colours as per our date of birth.

Numerology tips for wristwatches: Enhancing luck and energy

According to Rakhhi Jain’s numerology knowledge and Vastu experts, the ancient Indian science of architecture and design extends its principles beyond homes and offices to include personal items such as wristwatches.

• Choosing the right wristwatch: Wearing the right watch can have a positive impact on one’s happiness, health and overall well-being.

• Dial shape: Choose a round or oval dial as these shapes are considered symmetrical and architecturally sound. Avoid dials that are too large or too small, which can cause imbalance.

• Belt accessories: Leather belts are often considered auspicious, symbolising both wealth and stability. Metal wires, especially silver or gold, are considered good. Avoid chemical packaging.

• Colour: Neutral colours like silver, gold and black are considered harmonious and appropriate for everyday wear. Bright colours can be added for specific occasions or tastes.

• Dominant hand: Most people consider a dominant hand to be normal for wearing a wristwatch. This is consistent with the belief that the dominant hand represents action and decision-making.

• Avoid wearing at night: Construction experts advise against wearing wristwatches at night. Regular ticks and electric shocks can disrupt sleep and energy.

• Maintain cleanliness: Clean wristwatches regularly to remove dust and dirt and promote positive energy flow.

• Avoid wearing faulty watches: Damaged or malfunctioning watches can attract negative energy. Repair or replace them immediately.

• Give a wristwatch with good intentions: When gifting a wristwatch, focus on showing genuine love and goodwill to the recipient.

• Treat the wristwatch as a symbol of time: We must treat our wristwatches with respect, as they represent a precious piece of time.

• By adhering to these tips for wristwatches, we can enhance our personal styles, encourage positive energies and be able to attract positivity into our lives. Remember, it’s not about architecture.

• At the same time, wearing a wristwatch includes strict rules, which must involve a harmonious environment for prosperity.

So, the next time anyone thinks about choosing the right watch to wear, they must consider the numerological implications and choose the one that aligns with his/her personality and overall vibe.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)