Importance of mobile number numerology

Choosing the perfect mobile number for extreme luck

In this modern age, no one can envision their lives without their mobile phones. However, what if a person bought the latest smartphone but the mobile number is unfavourable? Have people ever stopped to think about the immense impact their mobile numbers might have on crucial aspects of their lives?

These days, many people have started using numerology to pick their mobile numbers so that they are closer to individual vibrations. A particular mobile number that is harmoniously aligned with one’s number can usher good luck and fortune in his/her life.

So, let’s dive into the intriguing world of mobile number Numerology, where a person’s lucky mobile number’s influence can be seen in every domain of his/her life. In this article, one will discover why having a lucky mobile number can be significant.

Benefits of a lucky mobile number

Personally, having a lucky mobile number isn’t just superstition. It’s about aligning the vibrations of an individual’s digits with his/her life goals. Here are some remarkable benefits of having a lucky mobile number:

Enhanced luck: A lucky mobile number can attract positive energy and opportunities and enhance one’s overall luck in various aspects of life, be it love/marital life, career, education and money.

Improved communication: It can lead to better communication, ensuring that important calls and messages are received and answered promptly.

Reduced stress: A harmonious mobile number can reduce stress and promote a sense of calmness when using one’s phone.

Boosted confidence: One’s mobile number resonates with him/her and can boost their confidence, leading to more success.

Lucky mobile numerology

A mobile phone is the need of the hour. Without a mobile, life is incomplete. From work to shopping to paying bills, people can do everything with a mobile device. They spend a huge sum of money to buy the latest mobile handset, but what about their phone numbers? If one’s mobile number isn’t compatible with their numbers, it can increase the chances of theft, damage or any other mishap. With a mobile number numerology calculator, one can check the compatibility of an existing or new number.

Mobile number compatibility

A mobile number that vibrates in harmony with his/her number is considered a lucky mobile number. Therefore, selecting one’s mobile number by numerology becomes important. Mobile numerology suggests choosing a number compatible with both one’s date of birth and name number. With the help of a mobile number numerology calculator, one can check the compatibility of an existing phone number to know whether it’s lucky for them or not. If people are buying a new number, they must check compatibility to ensure that it’s a lucky mobile number for them.

How to pick a mobile number based on date of birth

If born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month, the total must be 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 or 9

If born on the 2nd, 11th or 20th of any month, the total must be 1, 2, 3 or 5

If born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th of any month, the total must be 1, 2, 3 or 5

If born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month, the total must be 1, 5, 6 or 7

If born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd of any month, the total must be 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6

If born on the 6th, 15th or 24th of any month, the total must be 1, 5, 6 or 7

If born on the 7th, 16th or 25th of any month, the total must be 1, 3, 4, 5 or 6

If born on the 8th, 17th or 26th of any month, the total must be 3, 5, 6 or 7

If born on the 9th, 18th or 27th of any month, the total must be 1, 3, 5 or 7

The significance of a mobile number’s single-digit total

Number 1: It’s a strong number that speaks about power, authority and command. There are a number of successes and fames.

Number 2: This is a perfect number for people who love art and music and are romantic. It depicts emotion, care and a fluctuating mind.

Number 3: It’s a number of expansions, ambition and management. It’s good for people who are writers, teachers, advisors and spiritual leaders.

Number 4: This number belongs to a smart but restless and unstable mind. People who are scientists and politicians associated with the media can use this number.

Number 5: This number represents change and a busy life. Generally, it’s good for businessmen and people who like adventures.

Number 6: This is the best number for homemakers - people who are family-oriented or interested in music, art and acting. If one is in love or wants love, try this number.

Number 7: This is the strongest mystical number. It’s perfect for research-oriented people and thinkers. One may have to work hard to achieve goals.

Number 8: This number is good for people who work for the masses. It may attract wealth if one works hard. It’s suitable for people who are in business, education and law.

Number 9: It can be a fortunate number. People with health issues shouldn’t keep this number. This can be good for people who are associated with healing and healthcare jobs, publishing and printing. It’s also beneficial for leaders.

People must avoid too much repetition of any single digit in their mobile numbers. For example, there shouldn’t be more than two zeros in a sequence or any digit repeating in a sequence. Also, one must avoid his/her bad or unlucky numbers. The above method can be used to pick landline numbers for homes or offices too. To unlock the full potential of one’s mobile numerology, consider getting a personalised numerology consultation for expert guidance.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)