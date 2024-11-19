Importance of manifestation in numerology

The idea behind manifesting is that by believing we can do something and focusing our thoughts and energies in that direction, we can make our dreams, goals and aspirations a reality.

For instance, instead of thinking, ‘This is my dream house, but I’ll never be able to afford it’, we must change our thought process to ‘This is my dream house and I will work hard so I can live in it someday’ can help make that dream happen.

By strongly believing that we can achieve our goals, we can help focus our energies and actions toward them. We can apply this to any area of our lives, be it our careers, families, friendships, relationships, finances, skills, travel, health or home.

How does manifestation work?

Rakhhi Jain believes we can achieve our goals by focusing on our energies and actions toward them. This belief can help us work toward our goals and overcome any fears or self-doubt that may hold us back or worse, keep us from trying.

Therefore, if there are any opportunities to be had in this space, we are more likely to discover them than someone who has no knowledge or interest in this space. We will be better positioned to take advantage of these opportunities. People may even reach out to offer us opportunities.

Therefore, our focus and interest in something - whether it is work-related or simply a hobby - can help us develop expertise, build networks and in turn, attract opportunities that will help us meet our goals.

How to manifest what we want in life?

These are four manifestation techniques that can help us achieve what we want in life.

Practice visualisation: We can do this every morning when we wake up - knowing we’re working toward our goals can help motivate us to get through the day. We can also do it before we go to bed at night and reflect upon what we did that day to help us get closer to our goals.

Create a vision board: One can create a vision board where they pin up images and notes about their goals. It can be physical or digital. For example, if one is working toward their dream home, they can start pinning up ideas for the location, rooms, decor and landscaping. Pinning things to our vision boards can help make the goal feel more tangible. It can be a visual reminder of our goals that can motivate us.

Maintain a future box: Also known as a wish box, manifestation box or intention box, a future box is a place where one can store materials related to their goals. People can take an empty box, decorate it if they like and start collecting things there. For example, if they are saving up for their dream holiday, they can buy small items that they would carry during their trips and store them in the box. If they are trying to conceive a child, they can write a letter to their future child and keep it in the box.

Keep a journal: One can maintain a journal where they write down their dreams and goals. If they are anxious about them, writing down their fears can help them identify their anxiety triggers so that they can work on finding solutions. They must update their journal regularly with notes of their progress.

How to manifest correctly what we want?

These are some strategies that can help us manifest our goals effectively.

Being clear about what we want: It’s important to be clear about what our goals are to manifest them. Articulating them clearly can help crystallise them.

Making positive statements: These are some examples of making positive statements to manifest what we want:

• I am capable of this job and deserving of this promotion.

• I trust that the universe is bringing a worthy partner into my life.

• I am grateful for the abundance of success I have already achieved in my business and hope to accomplish much more.

• I am confident that I will live in my dream home within five years.

• I am excited to experience parenthood and all the positive changes it will bring to my life.

• I will take care of my health and my body will support me on my journey through life.

• I am receiving happiness in new and unexpected ways.

Working toward our goals: As one visualises their goals, he/she must take steps toward achieving them. They can allocate a little time every day or every week to work toward it. For example, if one’s goal is to find a new job, he/she can aim to do at least one job application every week.

Getting out of our comfort zones: Achieving our dreams often requires getting out of our comfort zones. This can be scary, but we can start by taking small steps at a time. For example, if our goal is to be a singer, we can begin by performing for our families and then work our way up to bigger performances, like a friend’s wedding or the office holiday party.

Building our confidence: It’s important to maintain our confidence during this process. We can start the day with affirmations like, ‘You are strong and capable. You can do this!’ to boost your confidence.

Practicing gratitude: While we plan for what we want, we must be thankful for what we have. An attitude of gratitude can help create a positive mindset.

Seeking support: The process of achieving our dreams may not be easy and we may face disappointments or setbacks. We must share our goals and struggles with trusted loved ones.

While Rakhhi Jain strongly believes that ‘gratitude makes you happier’, one must consult the right numerologist to consider the numerological implications by choosing the one who aligns with our personalities and overall vibes.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)