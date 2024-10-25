Illuminating hope with ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative’

In a powerful display of solidarity and commitment, Crowne Plaza, New Delhi, Mayur Vihar has joined forces with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital to raise awareness for ‘Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month’. This initiative not only illuminated the hotel’s facade in vibrant pink hues but also engaged the community through informative sessions and impactful visuals, emphasising the critical importance of early detection and support for those affected by breast cancer.

The initiative featured a stunning pink illumination of the hotel, serving as a beacon of hope for the community. Additionally, a captivating laser show communicated vital breast cancer awareness messages, effectively blending artistry with impactful messaging.

Dr Kanika Sood Sharma, Director and Clinical Lead of Radiation Oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, led a health awareness session that informed attendees about self-examination techniques, risk factors and advancements in treatment. She reflected on the success of the event, stating, “The turnout and engagement we witnessed over these two days were truly heartening. By combining visual spectacle with educational content, we were able to reach a diverse audience and spark important conversations about breast health. Our hope is that this event will lead to increased awareness and ultimately, save lives through early detection.”

Veenu Rastogi, Area Director of Sales and Marketing, IHG South West Asia and DOSM at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, expressed her pride in the hotel’s role: “At Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, we believe in extending our responsibilities beyond hospitality. By engaging our staff, guests and the community, we are cultivating a collective commitment to breast cancer awareness and prevention. Our collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital reflects our strategic approach to corporate social responsibility, where impactful partnerships can foster meaningful change.”

The initiative received significant attention on social media, with attendees sharing their experiences and images using hashtags like #BreastCancerAwareness, #PinkOctober and #LightUpPink, thereby amplifying the awareness campaign’s reach.