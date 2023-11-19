iLEAD organises a star studded musical event

The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD) took a remarkable initiative to promote heritage tourism through the lens of captivating music videos. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD and ‘PS Group’, orchestrated a star-studded musical endeavour that unfolded the legacy and heritage of Murshidabad in an unprecedented trilogy of music videos.

Held at iLEAD, the musical event showcased iconic locations such as Bari Kothi, Kathgola Palace and Nashipur Rajbari. All three songs featured in the videos were sung by the multitalented Pradip Chopra himself, creating a harmonious fusion of heritage and melody.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including Prof. Tapas Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT; veteran Bollywood actor Zarina Wahab; Atul Singh (CSR Head, ‘Emami’); actor Chaiti Ghoshal; veteran Bengali actor and MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty; Soumen Mitra (Director General of Police) and others.

Chopra, in addition to sharing his invaluable thoughts on global issues and sustainability, passionately advocated for the preservation and promotion of the heritage of Murshidabad. The music videos seamlessly weaved through the cultural tapestry of Murshidabad, offering a unique and immersive experience to the audience.

The first video, a soulful cover of ‘Hoshwalon ko khabar kya’, artfully portrayed the legacy of Bari Kothi. ‘Mera dil yeh pukare aaja’ then transported the audience to the majestic Kathgola Palace of Murshidabad, while the final video featured ‘Mujhe kitna pyar hain tumse’, bringing forth the essence of Nashipur Rajbari.

Chaiti expressed her admiration by sharing lines written by Rabindranath Tagore, underscoring Chopra’s dedication to showcasing the heritage of Murshidabad. Zarina also shared her experiences working with Pradip Chopra, while Chiranjeet praised Chopra’s efforts in highlighting the potential of heritage tourism in Murshidabad through music.

iLEAD is a college that offers a degree program in BBA in travel and tourism and took the initiative to boost heritage tourism in Murshidabad. The event transcended a mere musical showcase. It was a perfect blend of art, culture and heritage, creating a lasting impact through memorable audio and visual compositions.