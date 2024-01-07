IIC to organise ‘Delhi: A Heritage City’

Another exhibition is set to be presented by the India International Centre (IIC) on January 9, 2024. Titled ‘Delhi: A Heritage City’, it is an exhibition of photographs by Jasvir Rana.

To be inaugurated on January 9 at 6:30 pm, the exhibition presents a tribute to the living Delhi and its collection of monuments that capture the resilient soul of a city many times destroyed and rebuilt.

These photographs are the work of Jasvir Rana, an ardent Delhi lover and native who rekindles through these images a glorious past and imagines, through his lens, a scintillating future carrying forward this endowed heritage. He is a professionally trained medical doctor, with an MBBS and MD in radiology from Mohan Azad Medical College. An avid birdwatcher and environmentalist who is passionate about the conservation of heritage sites, he has been part of the heritage walks of the India Habitat Centre and other agencies for many decades.

The photographs on view include the Mehrauli monuments, monuments at Nizamuddin, Jamali Kamali, Red Fort, Purana Qila with Qila-e-Kuna Mosque, Jama Masjid, Tughlakabad Fort, Qutub Minar and its nearby monuments, Haus Khas monuments, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, havelis of old Delhi and the grand Lodhi gardens with tombs of two Afghan emperors of Delhi, Muhammad Shah Sayyid and Sikandar Lodhi, the Bara Gumbad and the Sheesh Gumbad. The lesser-known monuments in Delhi are Begumpur Mosque and Sultangarhi.

The exhibition is on view from January 10 to January 16, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm daily at the Art Gallery, IIC Annexe.