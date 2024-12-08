IIC presents ‘Portraits of Persistence’ exhibition

The India International Centre (IIC) presents ‘Portraits of Persistence and Enduring Communities of North Bihar’, an exhibition of photographs by Eklavya Prasad.

This exhibition is part of ‘The Visual Katha’ series of photographs that capture the untold resilience of North Bihar’s communities as they confront the cyclical devastations of annual flooding. The collection will take viewers on a journey that unfolds the intricate dimensions of floods, beginning with various typologies, from flash floods to riverine floods, engulfing rise of river waters, each with unique implications for the region’s landscape and lives.

The photographs document the immediate impacts on daily life, as homes, farmlands and infrastructure yield to the force of water. The collection also reflects the long-lasting effects of these floods, seen in the transformations of rural society, the reimagining of livelihoods and the generational imprints on people’s lives. Yet, amidst these challenges, a remarkable narrative of survival emerges, showcasing the adaptive coping mechanisms and community innovations developed to meet critical needs.

At its essence, this exhibition celebrates the resilience and indomitable spirit of North Bihar’s rural communities, who persistently face and adapt to the relentless cycle of flooding. Each photograph reveals their remarkable strength, resourcefulness and determination as they prepare for, recover from and endure the impacts of these natural forces. This visual narrative captures the intricate relationship between humanity and nature, showcasing a journey of survival and adaptation in the face of adversity. This is a tribute to their enduring spirit.

The photography exhibition will be on view till December 12, 2024, between 11 am and 7 pm at The Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.