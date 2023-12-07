IIC presents ‘iSculpt for Keshav Malik at 100 Years’

'iSculpt for Keshav Malik at 100 Years', a commemoration exhibition of sculptures and photographs to make the 100th birth anniversary of art critic and poet Keshav Malik has been presented by the India International Centre (IIC). The 15-day-long festival will see around 23 sculptors showcasing their masterpieces to pay tribute to Malik (1924-2014).

Running from December 7 to December 21, the festival, which will showcase the creativity of both established names and emerging artists, is being organised by the Delhi Art Society (DAS), in collaboration with the IIC. Art historian Uma Nair is the curator of ‘iSculpt’, which was formally inaugurated by skin specialist-cosmetologist Dr Simal Soin and fashion designer Ritu Beri at IIC’s Sylvan campus.

Apart from Amar Nath Sehgal, Satish Gupta and Himmat Shah, famous sculptors also include DAS’ President Neeraj Gupta, who has an important role in organising ‘iSculpt’. There are also two women: Sonia Sarin and the late Rini Dhumal. These works are of wood, stone, metal and terracotta.

Other sculptors are Arun Pandit, Biman Das, Dhananjay Singh, Harsh Durugadda and others. Apart from this, young photographer Manoj Arora will also showcase his selected set of nine monochromes.

“Malik was a big fan of photography, especially monochrome,” said Uma Nair.

Uma Nair said that Malik, a resident of Delhi, was a ‘great admirer’ of the great sculptors of Europe. “His concepts influenced him greatly. Still, he loved discovering Indian sculptors who delved deeply into the roots of our philosophy,” she added, recalling the years she spent researching Malik in Italy and France during the 1950s.

The show will be open from 11 am to 7 pm at Gandhi King Plaza and Quadrangle Garden on the banks of IIC’s pond. Entry is free.