IHGF Delhi Fair-Autumn is back!

The 56th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair is back this year! Organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), it’ll be held until October 16 at the India Expo Center and Mart, located on the Greater Noida Expressway.

Commenting on the fair, Dilip Baid, Chairman, EPCH, said, “Bringing together a wonderful synergy of products and designs, the fair showcases an amazing variety of home decor products for different lifestyles. It also opens up immense possibilities for a sustainable lifestyle. This edition is organised across 16 spacious halls, comprising 14 major display segments across home, fashion and more. Talking about the variety of products, it includes home goods, home décor, furniture, gifts and decorative items, lamps and lighting products and much more.”

“With this edition, we’re also starting our furniture exclusive show named IHGF Delhi Fair - Furniture Brand’,” he added.

Rakesh Kumar, President of IEML, said, “Sustainability is prioritised in the product offering at the IHGF Delhi Fair, with a renewed focus on products associated with a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle. These are made with materials and processes that do not harm the environment, human and animal health or ecology.”

Neeraj Khanna, Vice Chairman, EPCH, said, “To cater to the needs of existing buyers and attract new buyers, participation from all exhibitors ranges from medium and small exporters, artisans, entrepreneurs and designers to India’s leading manufacturer exporters.”

Naresh Bothra, Chairman of the Fair Reception Committee, ‘IHGF Delhi Fair-Autumn 2023’, said, “Furniture is a segment that’s growing in scope as the market for home and lifestyle products from India expands more and more abroad. An effort has been made to cater to the demand of this segment of buyers and to provide a larger display space for the furniture exhibitors. It’ll be organised at the same place as the ‘IHGF Delhi Fair’.”

“The exhibitors here are manufacturers of furniture, wooden crafts and other allied products. They are going to come from all the major manufacturing centers like Saharanpur, Bhopal, Moradabad, Delhi and other states. The main attraction here will be new types of sustainable products and new designs, which will involve new entrepreneurs and manufacturers from far and wide,” he added.

Foreign buyers from over 100 countries including Argentina, Algeria, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada and many other countries have pre-registered to take part in the fair.