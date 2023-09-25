IHCL opens Taj Guras Kutir Resort and Spa in Gangtok

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, announced the opening of Taj Guras Kutir Resort and Spa in Gangtok. The resort, nestled in the alpine landscape of Sikkim, is set amid lush greenery and offers panoramic views of the majestic Kanchenjunga.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), graced the occasion with his presence. This grand inauguration ceremony was a momentous event, attended by prominent dignitaries.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said, “The launch of Taj Guras Kutir Resort and Spa in Gangtok demonstrates IHCL’s commitment to the commercial and tourism potential of the region. After Pakyong, the presence in Gangtok strengthens our footprint in the charming state of Sikkim and offers a new travel circuit. We are delighted to further our relationship with the ‘Ambuja Neotia’ group.”

The 69-key resort sprawling over 14 acres is a serene hideout. The architecture emphasises a strong sense of indigenous culture and the resort is a blend of Sikkimese aesthetics and contemporary design. Bringing in the picturesque vistas of the outdoors, each of the spacious rooms features a unique ‘Thangka’, the local Buddhism-inspired paintings. Taj Guras Kutir Resort and Spa offer a unique gastronomic experience to its patrons with its forest-themed, all-day diner ‘Machan’, a pan-Asian specialty, Soi and Sake and Guras Lounge and Bar serving hi-tea and cocktails. The lavishly designed banquet and meeting rooms are ideal for hosting social soirees and corporate get-togethers. Guests can embrace well-being at ‘J Wellness Circle’, with its wide-ranging holistic practices rooted in the ancient wellness traditions of India. For those who relish entertainment, the resort also provides a dedicated games room.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of ‘Ambuja Neotia Group’, said, “Our continued and valued partnership with IHCL will introduce world travellers to the lesser explored regions of Northeast India. We have embarked on a journey to bring bespoke design to each location that is elegant, understated and luxurious. These boutique offerings are called ‘Kutir’. The Taj Guras Kutir is the fifth in the series after Ganga Kutir, Raaj Kutir, Taal Kutir and Chia Kutir.”

Situated in the Himalayan mountains, Sikkim offers unparalleled beauty and cultural richness. Trekking in the Himalayas, the serenity of a Buddhist monastery or simply a respite from the chaos of urban life, Sikkim beckons.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 11 hotels, with three under development in Northeast India. This includes three hotels across the Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Sikkim.