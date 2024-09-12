IHC Theatre Festival 2024 is back with amazing productions

The eagerly awaited annual ‘India Habitat Centre Theatre Festival’ is back with amazing productions from across the country. Set to enthral theatre lovers once again with a curated selection of excellent plays, this edition of the festival is scheduled from September 20 to September 29.

The annual ‘IHC Theatre Festival’ brings a breathtaking 10 days with a ‘Play A Day’, giving people a bird’s eye view of some of the innovative and socially pertinent explorations in contemporary theatre across India. This edition is a delightful celebration of creative energies that blur boundaries between writer, actor, director, performer, poetry, prose, creator and creations and the past and the present.

Authors and poets Jerry Pinto and Naveen Kishore turn their written word into performance art with ‘A Life in Poetry’ and ‘Mother Muse Quintet’. ‘Akvarious Productions’ marks their theatre journey with their 80th production ‘This Time’, exploring themes like the passage of time, the pros and cons of nostalgia and the onset of a mid-life crisis. ‘Kalgitura’ brings alive the folk tradition and atmosphere of rural Maharashtra, while Maneesh Verma’s black comedy ‘Jump’ lays bare the urban isolation and loneliness of life in a crowded city.

Vidyun Singh, Creative Head Programmes, ‘Habitat World’, ‘India Habitat Centre’, said, “We are proud of our annual theatre festival that brings an interesting blend of theatre in India spanning genres and languages. Our vision to create a national platform for pan-Indian theatre practitioners is bearing fruit and creating new audiences and awareness. This year’s line-up spans an eclectic range of narratives.”

The IHC Theatre Festival 2024 will also bring many other plays and performances, including ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’ by ‘Yukt Film Cooperative Society’, ‘Traasadi’ by Manav Kaul, ‘Waiting for Naseer’ by Srinivas Beesetty, ‘Raghunath’ by Bidyut Kr Nath, ‘Red’ by Daniel Owen Dsouza and ‘Aboriginal Cry’ by Victor Thoudam.

Tickets are available on ‘bookmyshow.com’ and at the ‘Habitat Programmes’ desk at India Habitat Centre.