IHC Theatre Festival 2023: The Departed Dawn

Winner of the ‘Best Choreography’ and ‘Best Actor in Lead Role (Male)’ categories at the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), IHC Theatre Festival 2023 presented ‘The Departed Dawn’ on September 22 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Garden, Delhi.

A non-verbal production, the play focuses on the global refugee crisis and the plight of the displaced people, which takes a cue from the plight of the Nepali-speaking Bhutanese refugees, also known as Lhotsampas.

Directed by Victor Thoudam and Bimal Subedi, the cast included Victor Thoudam, Rajpritam Loushigam, Sushitra Kshetrimayum, Hirom Robindro Singh and Rajkumar Bitesh Singh.