Ideal educational route to success through numerology

We all, as parents, wish to see our children do well, particularly at school. The future is so uncertain with so many questions like: Will my child do well at school? Will they choose the correct career path? Will they live up to their potential? We are always worried whether our children will finally become doctors, engineers or administrative officers or even be selected through civil services IAS and IPS. There is actually a way to find out one’s educational future more accurately and with some certainty beyond the academic realm.

Numerology and child education: The first thing one must understand is that, as per numerology, each person has some characteristics unique to them that will thus decide their learning style along with career options they will be naturally inclined towards. If one examines and deciphers the birth date of one’s child along with numbers involved in the same, even more, can be determined regarding whether the child has success potential in fields of study.

Therefore, let us look at some of the most significant numbers related to education and success in most careers.

Number 3 - Jupiter (The Knowledge Bearer): Ruled by Jupiter, this number represents wisdom, higher education and spiritual evolution. If their birth chart indicates strong relevance of number 3, it implies that the child possesses great potential to perform extremely well in academics. A child dominated by this planet’s influence can have a successful stint in that field which requires tremendous knowledge, that is, medicine, law, engineering or some administrative profession like IAS. The child will be drawn to the streams that naturally entail advanced studies and might even be inclined towards knowledge by nature.

Number 7 - Ketu (The Seeker of Wisdom): This is the number of wisdom, introspection and spiritual evolution. Kids with a prominent 7 in their numerology chart will have an extremely strong curiosity and might be inclined towards knowledge that is not of this physical world. Ketu’s influence normally works in children who are more inclined towards intellectual pursuits and spiritual advancement and they may become adept at fields such as philosophy and research.

Driver Number 1 - The Leader: Kids with this driver number are natural leaders, independent and driven. They thrive in settings where they can be in control and forge their own path. They are assertive and possess an extremely strong desire to succeed. The best career paths for them are entrepreneurship/business, CEO/Executive, science, innovation and leadership.

Driver Number 2 - The Diplomat: Such people are sensitive, intuitive and relationship-building. They are natural peacemakers and great mediators. They hate confrontations and solve conflicts in diplomatic gestures. The best career paths for such individuals are mediation, PR Specialist, diplomat/ambassador and Human Resources management.

Driver Number 3 - Caregiver: The child will be drawn to the streams that naturally entail advanced studies and might even be inclined towards knowledge by nature. They will excel in a rigorous, tough environment demanding discipline and perseverance, such as medical schools or engineering colleges. Such people can excel in careers like teaching, doctor/nurse, social work, counselling and therapy.

Driver Number 4 - The Mind Gamer: They are practical, responsible and keen on creating stability. They are conscientious, dependable and thrive well in a routine and stable environment. They excel in work, involving attention to minute details and logically think through problems step by step. The best career paths for such people are engineering, law, accountancy and IT sectors.

Driver Number 5 - The Adventurer: Children related to this driver number are energetic, active and adore change. They are curious and it comes second nature to them to try new things. They are simple to adapt. Careers that include traveling, adventure and freedom are their dreams. So, the best suited careers for them are travel vlogging/blogging, sales/marketing professional, entrepreneurship and adventure tour guide.

Driver Number 6 - The Communicator: Driver number 6 children, who are creative, expressive and imaginative make great communicators. They enjoy the arts but achieve most success in careers using creativity and technique in communications. Creative, sociable and spontaneous, they do exceptionally well in their jobs making the most out of their capabilities. They can excel being an actor/actress, an artist/designer, musician and marketing or advertising specialist.

Driver Number 7 - The Thinker: Very introspective and intellectual, people with driver number 7 are inquisitive, analytical and spiritually oriented. They are usually inclined toward careers in research, science or philosophy. Research, science, philosophy and psychology are good careers for them.

Driver Number 8 - The Powerhouse: Such people are ambitious, driven and decisive. They possess an innate talent for business and financial success. They are most often motivated by the need for achievement and material success. Entrepreneurship/business, financial investor/analyst, CEO/Executive and real estate developer are suitable careers for them.

Driver Number 9 - The Humanitarian: Whatever they do, they do it with their whole heart. Besides, they are fully confident in carrying out any mission that would help in the solution of complicated problems and be the most efficient of the tasks assigned to them. Social Work, Non-Profit Director, politics/army officer, writing and public speaking are suitable careers for them.

Whether a child is destined for medicine, engineering, the arts or business, a better understanding of their numerology will help them to guide them more accurately in the proper educational path. They can find out their child’s driver number and examine some of the career options associated with it in order to assist them in developing in ways that best suit their highest potential and give them a happy and successful life.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)