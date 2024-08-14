‘Ibiza: The Fern Resort and Spa Kolkata’ presents ‘Regimental Zaika’ Food Festival

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, ‘Ibiza: The Fern Resort and Spa, Kolkata’ presents a unique food festival showcasing an array of cuisines from different regiments of the Indian Army. Aptly named the ‘Regimental Zaika Food Festival’, this event serves as a unique culinary tribute to the Indian Army. The highly anticipated festival aims to celebrate the diverse culinary techniques and cuisines of various Indian Army regiments while preserving their culinary heritage for future generations. The weeklong festival will delight guests from August 10 to August 18 during lunch hours.

The resort is also decked out in Independence Day-themed décor to create an ambiance that evokes the spirit of patriotism. It is all set to create an unforgettable experience for guests during ‘Independence Week’ with a plethora of entertainment activities including a tree plantation workshop, nail art workshop, bird watching, live Baul singing, disco, movie shows, karaoke and the unmatched experience of staying in cozy rooms. Engaging in activities like swimming, boating, indoor games, kids’ games, gym and spa will rejuvenate the body, mind and soul.

The food festival promises to take guests on a gastronomic journey like no other, showcasing the secret flavour arsenal of the Indian Army. Curated by Zaffar Rahman, Executive Assistant Manager of the resort, the festival will feature a culinary tapestry of eight regiments, including the ‘Punjab and Sikh Regiment’, ‘Bengal Infantry’, ‘Dogra Regiment’, ‘Assam Regiment’, ‘Bihar Regiment’, ‘Madras Regiment’, ‘Maratha Light Infantry and The Maharashtra Regiment’ and ‘Rajput and Jat Regiment’. The festival will pay homage to the contribution of the Indian Army through its diverse flavours.

The special menu on the 78th Independence Day will offer a lavish spread with a theme of freedom reflected in its décor and ambiance. The elaborate spread will tantalise guests’ palates with dishes like ‘Tiranga Chicken Tikka’, ‘Tri-flavoured Paneer Kebab’, ‘Satay Fish’, ‘Kanju Crispy Corn’, ‘Swadeshi Pulao’, ‘Range De Basanti Kofta Curry’, ‘Dharti Putra Aloo Dum’, ‘Jai Veero Ki Sabili’, ‘Maa Ki Dal’, ‘Swatantra Kadhi’ and ‘Tiranga Gosht’.

Subhadip Basu, GM, of the resort, said, “At ‘Ibiza: The Fern Resort and Spa’, we have introduced an ‘Independence Week’ special offer for our guests to revel in the glory of our freedom. The entire resort will don an Independence Day look, complete with tricolour décor. We have organised numerous engaging activities like an Independence Day selfie zone, live ‘Baul’ music, movie and bird watching, a tree plantation workshop, a nail art workshop and various outdoor activities like boating, indoor games and swimming to entertain our guests. As part of the ‘Independence Week’ special, we are hosting the ‘Regimental Zaika Food Festival’, showcasing the culinary gems of eight Indian Army regiments. We aim to pay a fitting tribute to the rich culinary traditions of these regiments and their culinary treasures on Independence Day.”

Each day will showcase the culinary gems of each regiment and will be themed according to the respective regiment.

During the festival, guests will have the opportunity to savour a tantalising array of dishes inspired by the various regiments of the Indian Army. From extraordinary appetizers to sumptuous main courses and delectable desserts, these culinary creations promise to take guests on a flavourful journey, highlighting the rich traditions and cultural significance behind each dish.

Guests staying at the resort can enjoy room tariffs, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, ranging from Rs 8,999 to Rs 12,499 per room per day. Day guests can savour this special festival during lunch until August 18 at Rs 2,900 per head, which includes lunch, hi-tea, three adventure sports, three drinks, swimming, boating, table tennis, badminton, chess, carom, basketball, foosball and disco.

To make reservations, call at mobile number 9836377444