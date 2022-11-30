Ibiza Resort celebrates cake mixing ceremony

A nip in the air and a change in the colour of the leaves mark the onset of Christmas. Ahead of Christmas celebrations, Ibiza - The Fern Resort and Spa, Kolkata, hosted a joyous cake-mixing ceremony on November 30. A galaxy of stars, including actors Mumtaz Sarkar and Sayantani Guhathakurta, along with singer Soumitra Ray, joined the ceremony. The cake mixing was initiated by Subhadip Basu, general manager of Ibiza and Zaffar Rahman, executive assistant manager (F&B), Ibiza. Other chefs, resort staff and other guests rolled up their sleeves and donned Christmas hats to plunge into a hearty mixing of dry fruits, nuts, raisins and syrups galore.

"Cake mixing is a ritual performed to welcome happiness and prosperity. This tradition is followed across the globe and heralds the Christmas season, which is incomplete without the rich and sumptuous Christmas cake. The more hands that go into it, the better the flavour of the cake. We at Ibiza - The Fern Resort and Spa, Kolkata, have a full-fledged bakery and churn out cakes of all sorts of flavours. We celebrate the ritual every year, but COVID played a dampener. This year, we are celebrating with much enthusiasm and fanfare. We hope to make it a bigger celebration next year," said Subhadip Basu.

The cake mixing ceremony saw the celebrities, chefs, guests and other staff members coming together to mix the ingredients as they added the fruits and nuts to a large container and poured in the spirits. Christmas décor and live crooning added immensely to the camaraderie of the event. This was followed by a scrumptious spread by the culinary maestros of the hotel to celebrate the festivities with a perfect blend of Christmas spirit and cheer. It was a tremendous task to mix 35 kgs of assorted fruits with 12 litres of wine, whiskey, beer, brandy, vodka and rum. For almost 30 days, the mix will be allowed to steep before their special Christmas cakes, Christmas puddings and Dundee cakes come out of the oven.