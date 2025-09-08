IASH Jaipur launches ‘Prime Performance Program’ on World Sexual Health Day to raise awareness on men’s health

Jaipur: On the occasion of World Sexual Health Day (September 4), the Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), Jaipur, unveiled the Prime Performance Program (PPP)—a holistic 12-week transformation program designed to help men regain confidence, control, and performance naturally, without reliance on pills or invasive treatments. The launch event, held at the IASH centre, was led by Dr. Chirag Bhandari, Founder and Director of IASH, who also offered free consultations to patients as part of the celebrations. A short awareness film on sexual health was screened, sparking dialogue on why men’s sexual health—often overlooked or treated as taboo in India—must be addressed openly.

The Prime Performance Program has been developed by a multidisciplinary team of experts, including andrologists, sexual health therapists, and lifestyle coaches. The 12-week journey combines medical guidance, pelvic floor rehabilitation, fitness and nutrition strategies, and emotional counselling to address common but under-discussed issues such as premature ejaculation, weak erections, and performance anxiety. The program emphasizes natural, science-backed methods to help men achieve lasting results, focusing equally on mental, physical, and sexual health. The structured plan includes personalized consultations, guided lifestyle changes, pelvic floor strengthening, nutrition protocols, and fitness exercises, along with support to reduce dependence on external stimulants such as pills or pornography. By integrating these approaches, PPP aims to help men improve stamina, erection quality, and confidence—fostering long-term well-being rather than quick fixes.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Chirag Bhandari said: “Sexual health is one of the most neglected aspects of men’s overall well-being in India. Problems like premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction are far more common than we acknowledge, yet stigma prevents men from seeking timely help. With the Prime Performance Program, our goal is to provide a safe, private, and science-based system that addresses not just the symptoms, but the root causes of these challenges. World Sexual Health Day is the perfect moment to remind society that sexual wellness is integral to physical, emotional, and relational health.” India continues to face barriers in sexual health awareness due to cultural taboos, lack of education, and misconceptions. Initiatives like PPP are crucial to normalizing conversations, encouraging men to seek professional care, and ensuring that sexual health receives the attention it deserves in public health narratives. The event concluded with interactive sessions where participants engaged with experts on topics ranging from stress management to lifestyle modifications, underscoring IASH’s mission of breaking stigma and empowering men with knowledge. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common concern among men, often arising from a mix of physical, psychological, and relational factors, which makes an integrated approach to treatment essential. With the launch of the PPP Program, IASH Jaipur has reaffirmed its role as a pioneer in andrology and sexual health, working towards a future where men can approach sexual wellness with confidence, dignity, and hope.