I have never suffered from depression: Ankush

Over his 13 years in the Bengali film industry, Ankush has faced highs and lows, but he asserts he’s never been depressed. Even when a film fails, he doesn’t let it bring him down. “I might be sad but not depressed. It’s true that I have never suffered from depression. I always look at the positive side,” he said, highlighting his journey from a suburban boy to a film actor as a significant achievement.

“Producers and directors envisioning me in roles still feel surreal because of my humble beginnings. Knowing my roots keeps me from getting depressed.”

Ankush recalled instances where promised big films went to others and movies that generated positive vibes pre-release, ended up tanking at the box office. Despite such setbacks, he draws strength from the understanding that ups and downs are part of the industry. “We have tons of examples like Shah Rukh Khan, who has also seen ups and downs. It takes me two to three days to move on,” the ‘Bolo Dugga Maiki’ actor said. He keeps himself grounded by remembering where he started and appreciating his progress, like driving a BMW.

Trolling doesn’t rattle Ankush. While he acknowledges that netizens might troll him, he appreciates the majority offering constructive opinions. Even being dubbed the ‘Pushpa of the poor people’ in reference to Allu Arjun’s humongous hit film ‘Pushpa’, doesn't bother him. “Should I give those behind the masks and trolling importance?” he said.

Recently, Ankush has explored diverse genres, moving beyond his commercial film image. His role in the web series ‘Shikarpur’ received widespread acclaim. Now, in Saibal Mukharjee’s film ‘Kurban’, he portrays Hasan, a character that deeply impacted him. The film also stars Priyanka Sarkar. “Hasan is undoubtedly one of the most challenging characters I have ever played. It was extremely difficult to get into the mindscape and understand Hasan,” he said.

Ankush finds joy in collaborating with young directors like Nirjhar Mitra in ‘Shikarpur’ or Saibal in ‘Kurban’. “They bring a different kind of energy to the set, which is infectious,” he said.

While there’s talk of a sequel to ‘Shikarpur’ and requests for a follow-up to the hit film ‘Raktabeej’, Ankush emphasises his evolving approach to roles. Initially constrained by industry demands, he now actively chooses diverse projects. “I never wanted a tag on me as an actor. So, I have tried to choose diverse projects like ‘Shikarpur’ and ‘Kurban’. I want to do characters that create an impact. Like the brief role of Akhtar in ‘Zulfiqar’ was a conscious decision driven by the desire to make an impact beyond labels,” said Ankush.

Meanwhile, he is super excited to start shooting for his debut production ‘Mirza’, which promises to be a big-budget commercial masala film. It will go on floors at the end of November and will be shot in Kolkata, Odisha and Mandarmoni.