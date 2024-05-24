Hyatt Centric Ballygunge: A reflection of Kolkata’s charm

Imagine walking into a hotel that has the vibe of a five-star property but prices that won’t break the bank. That’s exactly what one will find at Hyatt Centric in Ballygunge, Kolkata. Located in the heart of the city, this property exudes the spirit of the city of joy from the moment one steps through the doors.

From collages celebrating the city’s art and culture, showcasing everything from the grandeur of Durga Puja to the iconic hand-pulled rickshaws, to its beautifully designed 93 rooms, including seven luxurious suites, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge perfectly blends the cultural richness of Kolkata into every aspect of its ambience. Guests can unwind in the spa, hit the gym and enjoy the infinity pool - all while experiencing authentic local charm.

“Our hotel goes beyond being a place to stay. It offers an elevated guest experience that captures the very essence of Kolkata through meaningful, locally inspired touchpoints,” said Glen D’Souza, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, Kolkata.

Interestingly, Kolkata already boasts a luxurious Hyatt Regency, but the brand decided to expand its footprint in the city with another property. This is the seventh Hyatt Centric hotel in India after New Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Dehradun, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

For any property, culinary experiences often steal the spotlight, alongside comfort and safety. This rings particularly true for a city like Kolkata, known for its diverse food culture. At Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, there’s a dedicated focus on culinary diversity that goes above and beyond. Like ‘Tess’, the all-day Euro-Asian bistro is already gaining attention among Kolkatans. Open from 11 am to 9 pm, Tess tantalises taste buds with its authentic Thai offerings, flavourful Asian delicacies and European easy eats.

Then there’s ‘YAYAvar’, a concept restaurant inspired by the Bengali word ‘Jajabor’, meaning traveller. This restaurant offers flavours from the country’s railway and highways. For those seeking a different kind of experience, there’s ‘Cal-On’, a delightful terrace garden craft brewery where guests can enjoy curated mixology.