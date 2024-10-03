House of Senco brings international luxury to India with ‘Sennes’

‘Senco Gold Limited’ is known for its rich craftsmanship spanning eight decades. Time and again, one of the most trusted jewellery brands in India, has come up with innovations, new designs, categories and sub-brands. For the first time, ‘Senco’ has diversified into a luxury Indian sub-brand with ‘Sennes’. Originating from the ‘House of Senco’, ‘Sennes’ inherits the virtues of rich craftsmanship and exquisite designs. The brand originated from the idea of diving into a diversified range of products that cater to fashion and style by amalgamating luxury with uncompromising quality. From premium lab-grown diamond jewellery and luxurious bags to rich perfume, ‘Sennes’ is home to hand-crafted luxury where artistry blends with craftsmanship to create a universe where style and sustainability transpire and luxury transcends boundaries.

Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Design, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, launched the premium luxury brand, ‘Sennes’, at the recently held Milan Fashion Week 2024 in Italy. She spearheaded the introduction of ‘Sennes’, featuring a distinctive collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, exquisite leather bags and fine fragrances.

“‘Sennes’ is luxury redefined, reimagined with the rich legacy of handcrafted-ness that ‘Senco’ is known for. At ‘Sennes’, luxury finds a new destination with lab-grown diamond jewellery, handbags and perfumes. ‘Sennes’ defines international luxury and we are bringing it to India,” said Sen, who has spearheaded initiatives at ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ that support women empowerment, gender diversity and LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Already, ‘Sennes’ has four stores in Kolkata namely at Forum Mall, City Centre 2, airport and Mani Square. There’s another in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar and Chandigarh. The brand will soon come up with more stores across India including South Kolkata. Leather bags, perfumes and beautiful lab-grown diamond jewellery are available in the stores and also on the website.

‘Sennes’ is luxury redefined and hence the ‘boss lady’ has ensured the brand’s collaboration with international designers. At the same time, like ‘Senco’, the sub-brand stays true to India's rich heritage of handcrafted artistry. At the Milan Fashion Week 2024, Sen named the entire collection and theme, ‘Essence of You’. “It’s a universal concept that every person has to celebrate themselves. That is why the entire collection is concentrated on luxury of a person… the essence of a person, which defines them,” she said.

If the jewellery symbolises happiness, drawing inspiration from the graceful dance of a peacock or the delicate drop of rain, the bags take inspiration from the Indian ‘batua’ or ‘potli’. The crossbody bag, ‘Grazioso’ tote, ‘Eterno’ laptop bag and ‘Fiesta’ sling bag all boast an exceptionally soft feel. Each bag and accessory is crafted with meticulous care using premium ‘Top-Grain Leather’, responsibly sourced from renowned tanneries.

For the perfume collection, Sen chose silver and gold packaging for men and women, respectively. “‘Essence of You’ is about yourself, your well-being and your happiness. All our products ensure that all your senses are at work when you touch, smell or wear them,” said Sen, who has been instrumental in conceptualising and launching brands like ‘Gossip’ from ‘Senco’.

At Milan Fashion Week, she created an immersive experience to introduce the brand, garnering an overwhelming response. “Since ‘Essence of You’ is centered around the senses, we created an atmosphere where guests could celebrate sight, sound, taste, smell and touch,” said Sen, who was recently invited to be the speaker on ‘Retailers Association of India’ to share her views on innovations and technology in the retail sector.

With ‘Sennes’, Sen plans to introduce international luxury to India. “‘Sennes’ is a home-grown brand, but Indians are now global citizens, constantly moving across borders. We deserve a brand that we can proudly showcase on the international stage. ‘Sennes’ is the ideal blend of international luxury with deep Indian sensibilities and craftsmanship,” she said.