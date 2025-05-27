Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida unveils newly renovated rooms

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida proudly announces the unveiling of its newly renovated rooms, designed to seamlessly blend elegance, innovation and sustainable comfort for today’s conscious traveller.

The renovation introduces a fresh, modern aesthetic paired with eco-conscious design principles and advanced in-room technologies. Highlights of the upgrades include premium Belgian hardwood flooring. Among the finest in its class, this flooring adds a timeless appeal and elevates the room’s overall ambiance. Eco-friendly fixtures, water and energy-saving taps and showers align with the inn’s commitment to sustainability. With next-gen climate control, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology is in air-conditioning systems for optimal comfort and reduced carbon footprint. There is a fully upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure for enhanced operational efficiency and guest safety. Sophisticated, calming hues have been used throughout the room and bathroom to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

“Every aspect of the redesign was guided by a vision to elevate the guest experience while remaining mindful of our environmental impact. These new rooms reflect our promise to deliver sophisticated stays that are both smart and sustainable,” said General Manager Anurag Rai.

With contemporary interiors, smart in-room features and a commitment to sustainable hospitality, these renovations represent a thoughtful upgrade in the hotel’s ongoing pursuit of guest comfort and efficiency.