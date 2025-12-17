Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida ushered in the festive season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 10, 2025, bringing together in-house guests and team members for an evening of celebration, warmth and togetherness.

The evening was all about celebrating the spirit of Christmas. The event began with the illumination of the beautifully decorated Christmas tree, followed by enchanting Carol Singing that created a joyful holiday atmosphere. A special highlight of the evening was the Wish Tree, where guests and team members wrote down heartfelt wishes they hoped Santa would fulfil, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the celebration.

Guests were treated to an array of festive culinary delights, including spanakopita with spinach and ricotta, nutty cheese and grape popsicles, mini mince pies, stollen bread slices, plum pudding bite-size cakes, as well as comforting hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Speaking of the ceremony, Anurag Rai, General Manager, said, “The tree-lighting ceremony is one of our favourite events of the year. It’s a celebration of togetherness, holiday spirit and the vibrant community we are proud to be part of.”

The evening concluded with warm interactions and shared festive spirit, marking a memorable start to the holiday season at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida.