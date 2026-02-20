Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida Elevates Guest Experience

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida unveils renovated suites meticulously crafted for both business and leisure travellers who seek a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort and contemporary amenities.

Situated on the hotel’s higher floors, these suites provide breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline, creating a serene backdrop for relaxation. Thoughtfully designed with a focus on both style, comfort and wellness, these suites embody the evolving preferences of today’s guests, who value sophistication alongside practical luxury.

The interiors of the suites showcase Belgian hardwood flooring, lending a natural warmth and timeless quality to the spaces. Spacious living areas include a separate living room and a dining section, designed for indulgence, comfort and relaxation. The spacious bedrooms are thoughtfully designed and offer a comfortable seating area where guests can relax while enjoying sweeping city views. For enhanced comfort and sustainability, the suites are equipped with advanced energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, ensuring optimal climate control while reducing environmental impact.

The suites feature an elegant powder room in addition to a spacious bathroom equipped with either a walk-in shower or a soaking bathtub, complemented by a well-appointed walk-in wardrobe and ample luggage storage space for added convenience.

A defining highlight of the suite is its private steam room, a rare and increasingly sought-after indulgence for discerning guests seeking the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation.

The fully stocked bar cabinet caters for every refreshment need. Entertainment is elevated through 65-inch LED televisions, strategically positioned in both the living area and bedroom to ensure an immersive viewing experience throughout the suite.

“Our goal has always been to create spaces where guests feel truly at home. These new suites are not just about luxury, they are about thoughtful design, wellness and moments of calm amid a bustling city. Every detail, from the panoramic views to intricate interiors and the private steam room, is intended to make our guests’ stay not only comfortable but memorable,” said Anurag Rai, General Manager, Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida.

Hotel Address

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

District Centre, 13A, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi - 110091