HIFF 2024 to present German film ‘Teacher’s Lounge’

The fifth edition of the Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF), an eagerly awaited event, will be held between March 8 and March 17, 2024, with Germany as the ‘Focus Country’.

The 10-day HIFF will open with the screening of the German film ‘Teacher’s Lounge’ (‘Das Lehrerzimmer’) directed by Ilker Catak. The German offerings include six feature films, including ‘Ingeborg Bachmann’, ‘Perfect Days’, ‘The Ordinaries’, ‘Orphea in Love’ and ‘Sisi and I’. Two coming-of-age films - ‘Mission Ulja Funk’ and ‘One in a Million’ - and a German documentary, ‘Seven Winters’ in Tehran (directed by Steffi Niederzoll), will also be screened.

Another attraction of the HIFF 2024 is the second edition of ‘VROOOM - A Virtual Reality Experience’. This section will showcase a new set of groundbreaking and interesting works of filmmakers from around the world, who are using Virtual Reality or 360° filmmaking to convey their powerful stories (ranging from Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to the Philippine mythology, from the story of first German women pilots to the beginning of African Diaspora to Latin America). They include David Attenborough’s ‘Conquest of the Skies’ by Lewis Ball; ‘El Beat VR’ by Irene Lema and Sergio Bromberg, ‘AUFWIND’ by Florian Siebert and ‘MLK: Now is the Time’ by Fabian Limbert.

An in-person conversation with Steffi Niederzoll (Director of ‘Seven Winters in Tehran’) and masterclasses with Kai Eiermann (film editor of ‘The Ordinaries’) and Ulrich Schrauth (curator of ‘VROOOOM’) are also scheduled.