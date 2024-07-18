Hidden Allergy Threat: FDEIA Awareness Raised by Dr. Neeraj Gupta of Sir Gangaram Hospital

NEW DELHI: While most of us go about our lives, trying to maintain our best to maintain a healthy way of living while already trapped in the hectic city life, Dr. Neeraj Gupta of the Ganga Ram Hospital has now made us aware of the hidden threat of FDEIA (food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis).



"We are already aware of the threat of allergies. However, we are now well equipped with knowledge of the condition and its symptoms, as well as the treatment for the condition or how to get help. It is in the case of FDEIA that we seem to be slightly vulnerable, mainly because of the rarity as well as the process and pace of the condition," Dr. Gupta said.



We are instantly aware of the flaring of an allergy because allergies make themselves known instantly. The moment a food item that a person is allergic to has been consumed by that person, the allergy flares instantly, alerting the people around as well as the person who is suffering. But FDEIA, as the very name suggests, is induced when a person partakes in some form of physical exercise right after consuming the allergen, thus making the process a little slow and confusing to people as it is difficult to determine what is causing the patient’s agony, Dr. Gupta mentioned.



Aarav, a 12-year-old 6th grade student, brought this condition to light. A 12-year old 6th grade student, who had just eaten his favourite shrimp salad for lunch, left the house to play with his friends in a nearby park. After a while, he started itching and swelling all over and had difficulty breathing. Luckily, he was taken to the nearby hospital on time and was saved. His allergy testing then revealed that his system was sensitive to shrimp, and that was the allergen.



The symptoms of FDEIA can vary but are largely similar to those of allergies, the only difference is that, in the case of FDEIA, in order to induce a state of anaphylaxis, the person needs to do some form of physical exercise right after consuming the allergen.



One can prevent the condition from flaring by avoiding the allergen or planning their activities and diet beforehand, as well as making sure to carry the appropriate medications at all times. Here, another similarity that allergies share with FDEIA would be that of medication. Both of the conditions can be easily treated with the help of an epinephrine injection. Thus, carrying one at all times is highly advised.

